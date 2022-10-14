Evers announces more than $235 million in federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding; Funding will support more than 150 transportation projects across Wisconsin

Smoother driving will be on the way for motorists across Wisconsin, including here in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), along with the governor, announced Oct. 3 that the next cycle of funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) will provide more than $235 million for more than 150 local road and bridge projects in 66 counties across the state.

Area funding awards include:

Walworth County—Market Street between State Hwys. 11 and 67 in the City of Elkhorn.

Racine County—Milwaukee Avenue from Tuet Road to County Hwy. W, City of Burlington; Paratransit vehicle, City of Racine; Grandview Parkway intersection with Sylvania Avenue, Village of Yorkville.

Kenosha County—Washington Road from 32nd Avenue to County Hwy. S, City of Kenosha.

Jefferson County—Collins Road from Wisconsin Drive to Hillside Drive, City of Jefferson; County Hwy. E from County Hwy. F to South Concord Avenue; and County Hwy. F between County Hwys. CI and B.

Rock County—County Hwy. E between North Washington Street and U.S. Hwy. 14; Hybrid Metro Gillig Low Floor Bus, City of Beloit; and West Fulton Street, City of Edgerton.

“We’ve been working hard to improve more than 4,600 miles of highways and locally-owned roads while making the long-term investments in our state’s infrastructure, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is going to help ensure we can continue building on our work into the future,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “By investing in state and local transportation projects, we’re demonstrating our commitment to continuing this work and to providing the people of Wisconsin with a safe, dependable, and multi-modal transportation system that will serve our state for years to come. With this once-in-a-generation funding, we’re improving the quality of life for Wisconsinites in every corner of the state and strengthening our state’s economic future.”

The Surface Transportation Program (STP) allocates federal funds to complete a variety of improvements to federal-aid-eligible roadways in rural or urban areas. The Local Bridge Improvement Assistance Program distributes federal and state funds to help local governments rehabilitate and replace the most seriously deficient existing federal-aid-eligible local structures on Wisconsin’s local highway systems.