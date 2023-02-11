For those wanting to learn more about the world of essential oils and how to use them, the Fontana Public Library will be hosting a free community education program on “Essential Oils and Balance.”

“I know I don’t know a lot about essential oils and I would like to know more about them—how they’re made and what their uses are,” said Sally Lee, adult program coordinator for the Fontana Public Library. “I know some things about them, such as peppermint eases nausea and lavender calms you down, but I know there’s lots more out there. I think that people know about them, but I think they probably don’t know enough about them.”

Led by Stephanie Kitral, co-owner of Balance Bath & Body in Lake Geneva, the program will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67) in Fontana.

Kitral will speak about the various essential oils and their uses, providing a basic introductory presentation with a focus on the most widely used oils.

“A lot of people really don’t know anything about them—what the oils are, what they’re for and how to use them,” Kitral said. “Now essential oils are everywhere, but nobody really tells you anything about them. The average person may have a bottle of oil, but they don’t know what to do with it. There are lots of little ways you can use essential oils. There’s a lot of great attributes to essential oils, great properties to many of the oils. It’s pretty interesting. So many more people are using them now. I use essential oils pretty much every day. I love them and they love me. I’m happy that people are starting to get interested in them and use them in the various ways that they can, because it’s a great addition to your life once you start using the oils.”

Program attendees will receive two free gifts totaling nearly $11 in value—a sample vial of French lavender essential oil and an essential oils chart.

“I call it a mini course in essential oils, because it tells you about the most widely used oils and how to use them and what they blend well with,” Kitral said of the chart.

Learn more

Established in 2011 by Kitral and her sister, Debra Square, Balance Bath & Body is currently located at 503 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Both Lake Geneva residents, Kitral and Square grew up in Williams Bay.

Anchored by a popular custom scenting essential oils bar featuring 150 varieties of essential oils, the store also offers clothing, bath products, lotions and body butter, and soaps, among other items.

Closed Tuesdays, the store is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit balancebathbody.com or call 262-348-9071.

The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana, just off Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67).

For more information on the Fontana Public Library and its programs, visit fontana.lib.wi.us or call 262-275-5107.

