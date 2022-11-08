EMS referendums pass by wide majorities in Fontana, Williams Bay

Emergency medical services funding referendums seeking to bolster ambulance service and improved EMS response times in Fontana and Williams Bay were passed by voters by wide margins in both communities at the Nov. 8 fall general election

The Village of Fontana's EMS funding referendum question was passed by village voters Tuesday on a 747-303 margin according to unofficial vote totals released by Walworth County at 10 p.m., with the village's sole precinct reporting.

"We're very very happy that it passed," said Fontana Village President Patrick Kenny. "I don't know what we would have done if it didn't pass. It seemed like an overwhelming majority of people understood that this is the solution for the future for us and a lot of other communities ...We've been working on it a long time with Williams Bay, and Williams Bay's [referendum question] passed I heard. We're happy to be partnering with Williams Bay going forward and covering both communities with EMS."

Of the 1,091 Fontana residents participating in the Nov. 8 election, 1,050 cast votes in the EMS referendum ballot question, which sought approval to exceed state-imposed levy limits to increase funding for EMS services.

In 2017, Fontana voters approved a referendum for $250,000 for 24/7 EMS service. In 2019, the Fontana Fire Department began providing paramedic-level service.

The Nov. 8 referendum question sought $678,077 in additional property tax levy funding starting in 2023 and each fiscal year moving forward to support paramedic-level EMS service in the village and address rising equipment and labor costs.

Williams Bay referendum passes

An EMS funding referendum question was also on the ballot Tuesday in the Village of Williams Bay, where village voters approved the referendum question by a 985-595 margin according to unofficial vote totals released by Walworth County at 10 p.m., with the village's sole precinct reporting.

"It passed pretty handily, with a good wide margin, so we're very pleased," said Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan, who admitted he was "frankly a bit concerned" heading into voting on Tuesday. "We'll now be able to work with Fontana to develop a joint EMS service that will serve both communities in a much more professional, effective and timely manner, which is so important. I think it's good for both Williams Bay and Fontana and I'm very pleased with the response of the citizens to the referendum."

Of the 1,656 Williams Bay residents participating in the Nov. 8 election, 1,580 cast votes in the EMS referendum ballot question, which sought approval to exceed state-imposed levy limits by $928,077 in 2023 and each fiscal year going forward to increase funding for EMS services.

Since June, the Village of Williams Bay has contracted with the Village of Fontana for the Fontana Fire Department to provide its residents and visitors with paid professional 24-hour emergency medical service (EMS). Williams Bay and Fontana both went to referendum on Nov. 8 to levy beyond their state-imposed levy limits to each fund the equivalent of seven full-time EMS positions, 14 total, to provide 24-hour EMS service to the two communities.

Both communities contracted with Beloit-based Cindy Rowe Marketing to market their respective EMS referendums in the run-up to the fall general election ballot.

"We communicated in about every way we could possibly think to lay out the case," Duncan said of Williams Bay's various EMS referendum marketing efforts, which ran the gamut from mailers, yard signs and informational town hall meetings to media press releases, advertising, websites and social media.