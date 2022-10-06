EMS Flex Grants to support 442 EMS providers across Wisconsin; Thirteen Walworth County EMS services receive grant awards

Much-needed financial support is on the way from the State of Wisconsin for local EMS providers, including 13 in Walworth County set to receive grant awards totaling a combined $858,840.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake on Sept. 20 announced that $32 million in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Flex Grants have been awarded to 442 EMS providers in nearly every county across the state, including Walworth County.

Locally, receiving EMS Flex Grant Program awards are:

Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire & Rescue, $35,530

City of Delavan Fire Department, $127,590

Town of Delavan Rescue Squad, $28,190

East Troy Rescue, $130,500

Elkhorn Fire Department EMS Division, $38,510

Fontana Fire Rescue Department, $59,050

Joint Fire/EMS Department of the Village and Town of Darien, $130,190

Lake Geneva Fire Department EMS Division, $90,710

Lauderdale-LaGrange Fire Department, $4,130

Town of Lyons Ambulance Service, $89,850

Sharon Fire & Rescue, $8,220

Whitewater Fire Department, $130,500

Williams Bay Rescue Squad, $85,570.

“It certainly is a positive for our EMS operation,” said City of Delavan Fire Chief Tim O’Neill, who noted the department is hoping to help offset “a good portion” of the cost for a new ambulance and also “augment personnel” with its $127,590 grant award. “It certainly is a very positive grant and we’re very excited to be receiving that.”

Along with the Whitewater Fire Department, the East Troy Fire Department was also the recipient of a $130,500 EMS Flex Grant Program award.

“I can tell you on my end and the staff and everyone here, we’re very grateful to the state for this grant award,” said East Troy Fire Chief Joe DeGaro. “It’s going to go a long way in getting some more equipment for a third ambulance we have obtained here ... and also be able to allocate more money to get some more paid-per-call, paid on-call members to help support the increase in the call volume ... The levy limits being what they are across the whole state, and the pressure that puts on all the fire departments throughout Wisconsin, getting a piece of money, especially in that sum, really goes a long way for us to be able to try to get our stuff to where it needs to be in order to continue to serve the community at a high level. I’m very grateful to the state for picking our department for such a large amount.”

The timing of the awards, DeGaro said, is particularly opportune for helping the East Troy Fire Department advantageously get the most bang for its buck out of the grant monies.

“We’re about to see a big price increase from our vendors again here, starting Oct. 1, where they’re talking another 8-16% increase on equipment costs,” he noted. “This going to allow me to place that order now, before the next big spike-up on this stuff.”

Increased grant funds

During his 2022 State of the State address, Evers announced a $12 million investment into EMS Flex Grants. On Sept. 20, the governor announced the investment of an additional $20 million into the EMS Flex Grant program based on substantial need in communities across the state, with the 442 applying EMS providers requesting more than $63 million in support.

“For years, our local partners have been asked to do more with less, and so many communities have had to cut back on services like public safety across our state,” Evers said. “Our EMS providers are often the first on the scene, providing critical care when we need them most, especially over these past few years, and I know these folks are stretched thin. This funding is going to provide much needed support to our EMS providers across the state to help ensure they have the tools and resources they need to meet the needs in their communities and continue their life-saving work.”

During his 2022 State of the State address, Evers announced the state would be providing nearly $30 million to support EMS providers across Wisconsin, especially in rural communities, for whatever they need most to continue serving their communities, including staffing support, training for first responders, or purchasing new supplies, medical equipment and vehicles. This $30 million investment included $8 million in one-time, supplemental funding for the Funding Assistance Program (FAP), which was awarded in August, as well as $12 million for this new one-time, flexible grants program, now known as the EMS Flex Grant Program, to help fill the gap for those providers who were otherwise not eligible for FAP funding.

A full list of EMS Flex Grant awardees is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/ems/flex-grant-recipients.htm.

“These grants will provide additional support to more EMS providers, including prioritizing our rural communities to ensure they have adequate emergency response options,” Timberlake said. “Getting these funds out quickly into the community is a top priority so that people can get emergency medical care when they need it most.”

Other funding

Additionally, the governor’s State of the State announcement included $7.4 million to implement an additional 16% rate increase for emergency transportation providers through the Wisconsin Medicaid program, and earlier this year Evers announced an additional $22 million investment to support fire station construction and expansion, EMS and emergency medical response (EMR) program support and expansion projects, and other permanent healthcare infrastructure in eight communities across the state.

Since February, Evers has directed more than $69 million to support EMS providers in communities across the state.

According to DHS, there are 791 Wisconsin-based EMS providers and more than 16,000 licensed providers delivering pre-hospital emergency medical care statewide. Over 450 EMS providers are solely volunteer or operating with a combination of volunteers, part-time and full-time staff.