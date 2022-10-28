Emotions run high at Linn Plan Commission meeting; Conceptional development plan presented for 79.4-acre site near Reek School

An emotional, passionate crowd of citizens made their voices heard Oct. 24 at Linn Town Hall.

Concerned about a proposed land use amendment calling for a switch from Residential Conservation Subdivision District to Residential Development District for a proposed major 2-phase residential development, in-person and online attendees weighed in as the Linn Plan Commission received an informational presentation on the proposal.

"Their hearts are in the right place," said Linn Town Chairman Jim Weiss of the citizens making their voices heard at the Plan Commission meeting. "They care deeply and passionately about the Town of Linn, and I appreciate that ... It was very well attended. There were a number of people there."

Plan presented

The informational presentation on the conceptual plan for Black Point Equestrian Facility at Geneva Lake was given by Tim Lynch, senior vice president of Burlington-based Lynch & Associates Engineering Consultants, LLC, a woman-owned full service civil engineering firm founded in 2010. The firm has offices in Burlington in Racine County and New Berlin in Waukesha County.

The proposed developments would be located on a 79.4-acre parcel owned by Mesa, Ariz. resident Dan Mikalacki, owner of Mesa-based Progress Construction, LLC. Mikalacki, who is planning to split his year evenly between summers in the Town of Linn and winters in Arizona, and is currently refurbishing an existing home on the site.

The 79.4-acre tract is located along Black Point Road, Maple Ridge Road and South Lakeshore Drive and borders Grades 4K-8 Reek Elementary School, W4094 S. Lakeshore Dr.

According to Lynch, the land division plan for Mikalacki's property calls for preservation of equestrian facility Black Point Ranch on 24.5 acres of the site. Managed for Mikalacki by on-site manager Claudia Lewis and her family, Black Point Ranch currently stables six horses.

Lynch said a proposed two-phase residential development on the remainder of the tract would feature "higher end houses," the size of which "has not been fleshed out yet" at this preliminary stage.

Phase One, 18.1 acres, would encompass homes on 13 lots of 0.96-1.63 acres east of Reek School off South Lakeshore Drive, with an average lot size of 1.39 acres. Phase Two, accessed off both Maple Ridge Road and Black Point Road, would encompass 36.4 acres north of Reek School, with 21 homes built on lots of 0.93-3.38 acres, with an average lot size of 1.73 acres.

Homes built in both phases would be supplied by private water swells and septic systems. Stormwater management would be provided by pond areas.

"We're trying to keep the rural character...," Lynch said. "There is an existing equestrian facility on site which is intended to be preserved as such. As part of that, the subdivision itself, which is in the conceptual stages, the thought is that there would be [riding] trails throughout the subdivision ... There is, to the south, an existing town park with some equestrian trails and whatnot. There's some real connectivity to this."

In addition to three planned land set-asides for stormwater retention, Lynch acknowledged there are some existing stormwater issues with the site and in adjacent areas that he and Mikalacki were aware of.

"The developer has expressed an interest ... in helping the town and working with the town on stormwater abeyance or some storage to help ... alleviate some existing issues with stormwater in the area...," he said. "We're trying to be good stewards ... In addition to taking care of our own stormwater, we're also are trying to work with the town, proposing to work with the town, on some issues."

In regard to the proposed subdivisions, Lynch noted that the parcel is currently zoned C-2 and C-4, which calls for calls for 5-acre density.

"In the neighborhood to the east, as well as the south, there are some denser sites," Lynch said. "We are looking for an R-1 zoning, as well as a Residential Development District, which would be about the one acre lot size."

Lynch welcomed the Plan Commission's input on the conceptual plan.

"Some of the feedback we're looking for is layout, phasing," Lynch told the Plan Commission. "We're interested in getting your feedback and thoughts."

Plan Commission members questioned Lynch about subdivision density, phasing, site access, drainage and runoff, among other questions.

Plan Commission member Tom Gardiner said he didn't see a need to change the zoning.

"When I look at this area and the current zoning, I don't really see a need to change the current zoning," he said. "And the fact that there are other developments nearby, which actually have not been filled out over many years, the fact they have been approved on lesser acreage doesn't sway me. I don't see a compelling need for the rezoning for this plan."

Building on Gardiner's comments, another commission member noted that "a lot of thought and consideration went into 5-acre zoning" in the Walworth County 2035 Comprehensive for the area, given the watershed and being on a tributary to Geneva Lake.

"I have real concerns with the sensitivity of that area," they said. "I also believe it's a primary environmental corridor. I guess I'm kind of with Tom on this ... I don't see a need to change the current zoning."

Widespread opposition

In-person and online public comment on the conceptual plan for Black Point Equestrian Facility at Geneva Lake ran well in excess of an hour and at some points ran emotional and contentious.

"I will state that this is for information only," Weiss cautioned attendees in outline the parameters. "This not a public hearing. No decision will be made tonight. The applicants are presenting a plan to the Plan Commission for feedback. So Mr. Lynch will be making a presentation on behalf of the property owner or the LLC. After Mr. Lynch makes his presentation, the Plan Commission will have the opportunity to ask questions of Mr. Lynch and then we will have the opportunity to have the public ask any questions of Mr. Lynch, so this will be an interactive item ... It looks like we'll have a lot of people that do have questions."

Public questions encompasse a variety of topics including subdivision access off surrounding roads, traffic impacts, runoff, the potential disruption of groundwater recharge by impervious surfaces, and existing and potential future problems with the meandering creek that runs through the property. Several speakers spoke to their preference for maintaining the area's rural character, as well as existing site zoning for 5-acre lot sizes.

Karen Yancey, executive director the Fontana-based Geneva Lake Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of environmentally-sensitive lands, open space and the unique character and quality of life of Walworth County, expressed concerns for preserving the environmental corridor running through the property, as well as a "substantial high quality woodlands" area in the corridor.

Among those making public comment was Mikalacki, who expressed some surprise at the public reaction to the conceptual plan.

"I thought if I came from Arizona I was gonna bring some sunshine, but evidently there is not a whole lot of warmth in your hearts," he said. "I am trying to do something. I studied this situation deeply. I am not here to offend anybody. I am only here to expand some of my knowledge and bring some of the expertise that I have acquired in Arizona ... I do not want to come and change your lifestyle ... This might all sound like malarkey. I honestly feel that piece of land, I'm not gonna change its look, but improve it with a lot of beautiful homes and a lot of green grass around ... The builders are crying for lots to build nice quality homes, and that's what I am all about. I am looking for pride of ownership. Give me a chance. I'm doing a Phase 1, I'm doing a Phase 2. If you are not happy with me after I finish Phase 1, turn me down on Phase 2 and I will be grateful and thankful to you ... Thank you, and have a little sunshine in your hearts."

Seven-year Linn resident Susan Triphahn, W4007 Black Point Rd., who lives in a rented house on the 79.4-acre tract, spoke in defense of Mikalacki.

"I can actually feel the animosity...," she said. "Dan said to us, 'trust me, get to know me, and listen to my vision.' And he said, 'I want to actually meet all of the people, I want to give you my vision and I would like you to tell me the deficiencies, the positives, how we get a negative to a positive?' How can he please you, himself, the community? He needs to know from all of you what needs to be done to make that happen. We have somebody qualified in his corner to help him meet your needs and wants, and not just your needs and wants but what the ordinances have already stated ... You're being asked tonight how can he meet your needs and wants, and the wants of the county and the state too. He's in the very first stages of how this is gonna begin. I think if I were to walk in your door, you hadn't known me and I'd been treated at your door the way he is this evening, I don't know that I would come back to your door. But he doesn't want to leave. He's made a huge investment and he wants your input. He wants to be able to do what's right for this parcel, what's right for this area, what's right for the school ... He's asking for your input, he's asking for your open minds ... and for you to welcome him to the neighborhood ... like my husband and I were welcomed seven years ago."

Triphahn called the equestrian center an extra, unique draw for the area, noting Mikalacki wants to build upon and improve the facility, as well as also address existing drainage issues.

One man in attendance said there's "a big difference" between Arizona and Wisconsin.

"It's gonna be a negative," he said. "What about all the animals? What about all the disturbance this is gonna create? We've already seen it. I've seen it since I've been here. We've altered things and now we have flooding and stuff like this. What I'm saying is, it's alright to have a dream but this is not a dream. We live in a rural area and we should keep it like that. We don't need this."

Aftermath

Weiss characterized the conceptual plan presentation, with questions and input from Plan Commission members and the public, as being "very constructive."

"The basics that we have to look at is we have a comprehensive plan and the comprehensive plan took a lot of time to work through and look at all the different corridors and areas of the Town of Linn," Weiss said. "The comprehensive plan calls for that to be Conservation Development. It's a very nice, wooded parcel of land. I think the developer heard loud and clear that residential development is not appropriate for that land, hoping that if they wish to move forward, that they come back with something within the parameters of the comprehensive plan, which would be, to Mr. Gardiner's statement, the 5-acre home sites."

In the wake of Oct. 24 input from the Linn Plan Commission and town residents, Lynch said the conceptual plan will need to be reconsidered and reworked.

"What the owner was looking for was feedback from the residents and from the Plan Commission," Lynch said. "He's gonna have to go back to the drawing board. In order to build what he's proposed here, they would have had to do a land use amendment and a rezone. Based on the feedback, I don't think that's very likely for him to get those approvals. I think he's gonna have to go back to the drawing board. Lacking the support of the Plan Commission, and, frankly, the town as a whole, he's gonna have to re-look at how he wants to develop this or what he's gonna do with the land ... There's been no further discussions. We haven't circled back yet. We're meeting either later this week or early next."

Lynch said the Linn Plan Commission "provided good feedback ... as to 'here's what we might be able to support,'" including 5-acre lots.

"It was constructive in that it was feedback that the developer can use to decide what he wants to do," Lynch explained.

Widespread public opposition to the conceptual plan among Town of Linn residents came as something of a surprise for Lynch.

"I didn't anticipate as much opposition," he said of public comment on the conceptual plan. "If there's opposition to this plan, that's fine. It would take multiple steps to be approved, of which I don't anticipate those going through. The plan itself is gonna have to be re-looked at."

For the Town of Linn and other communities around popular Geneva Lake, Detroit native and University of Michigan alumnus Mikalacki, "very much experienced in development" with a variety of Maricopa County, Ariz. residential and commercial projects at Phoenix, Mesa and Wittmann, said development has come - and is continuing is come - to the area and that he'd like to be part of the solution, rather than a problem, citing "pride" in his Arizona development track record with Progress Construction, LLC.

"Every property that I build or own is pride of ownership," he said. "I don't cut corners. I do more than the customer is expecting ... The world is changing. People have to understand that this area is slowly changing. It's not 100% farmland anymore. People like to come to Lake Geneva. When they come to Lake Geneva they have to have some kind of accommodation, some kind of housing ... "I just pray and hope that people understand that I have good intentions."

Putting his money where his mouth is, Mikalacki noted he has skin in the game in the Town of Linn, currently remodeling an existing home on his 79.4-acre land holding for a second home, noting it's been the fulfillment of a "dream" to have a six month warm weather home in the Lake Geneva area.

"I want to be on the property," Mikalacki said. "I didn't buy it to run away from it."

Mikalacki said he will be meeting with Lynch to determine next steps in the development process.

"We were craving input so people could kind of give us an idea of what they'd like us to do," Mikalacki said. "Mr. Lynch and I are going to have a meeting ... to see what exactly he did learn from the public meeting. We did not want to offend anybody. We took everything in stride and we are gonna do our best to show that the concerns that they had, if we are able to address it, we definitely will address it ... We're not in any way trying to shove anything down anybody's throats. We're gonna work with people."

Mikalacki sees the equestrian center as being complementary to both the enduring rural character of the area, as well as a drawing card for the proposed single family residential developments.

"I really, really feel it's gonna be beneficial," he said. "A lot of people, especially younger people, they like to keep horses, but sometimes they don't have the time and the facility to keep them. I thought if I can provide a nice, high quality equestrian facility, they can live in walking distance, so every day after work or school they can come and see their horse, ride their horse. In two minutes you're with your horse — you can pet him, you ride him, you can feed him. Where do you have that? Maybe I'm a dreamer, but I like to see things that you don't have every day, and this would be something that would be very attractive and I think would increase the value of their homes and also provide an amenity that other subdivisions don't have."

Other news

In other developments at the Oct. 24 meeting, members of the Town of Linn Plan Commission:

Following a public hearing, approved a rezoning sought by applicant Sharon Bauman, N380 Swamp Angel Rd., to rezone the house and surrounding outbuildings from A1 to A5 to separate the house from the barn and machine shed. The Plan Commission approval heads to the Linn Town Board for discussion and possible action.

Following a public hearing, approved a rezoning sought by applicant S. Terry Woods, to rezone a parcel on the northeast corner of State Line Road and Highfield Drive, between W4848 Stateline Rd. and N188 Highland Dr., from A-2 to C-2. Woods is planning to divide the parcels into four lots, with C-2 parcels having a required minimum of five acres per lot. The Plan Commission approval heads to the Linn Town Board for discussion and possible action.

Following a public hearing, conditionally approved Woods' request for a certified survey map for the parcel, contingent upon submissions of the deed restrictions prior to the next town board meeting. The Plan Commission approval heads to the Linn Town Board for discussion and possible action.