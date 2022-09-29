Elkhorn's Tina Kolls to be sworn in as Williams Bay's next village clerk

Following a closed executive session on Sept. 19 to discuss personnel issues, the Williams Bay Village Board in open session authorized Village Administrator Becky Tobin to extend a job offer to fill the village clerk vacancy.

The offer, made to Elkhorn resident Tina Kolls, was accepted. Kolls will be sworn in at the Monday, Oct. 3 village board meeting. Her first day on the job will be Wednesday, Oct. 5.

For the past 13 years, Kolls has worked in document control for Preservation Solutions, Inc., 1099 Proctor Drive, Elkhorn.

Founded in 1994, Preservation Solutions is a manufacturer of specialty medical solutions, providing services and products to the organ transplant community, as well as research organizations and academia.

“We thought the skill set she had to have for that position would be able to transfer to the village clerk position,” Tobin said. “Even though it’s different, there’s still a lot of records retention. Being able to be organized is extremely important. Being able to work independently. Those are all skills she seems to be very good at. I think she’ll be able to do a good job.”

Three-year Village Clerk Jackie Pankau-Daniels tendered her resignation to the board on Aug. 15. While her official last day was Sept. 9, Pankau-Daniels will be working on a part-time basis for the village during the transition period through the upcoming Nov. 8 fall general election.

“She will be staying on very part-time to help train and help with the election,” Tobin said, noting Pankau-Daniels has taken a work-from-home position with a private company that will allow her to spend more time with her family.

Tobin said “tech guru” Pankau-Daniels made significant contributions to the Village of Williams Bay during her tenure and “will be missed.”

“Jackie was a wonderful village clerk,” Tobin said. “She was a hard worker. She brought a lot to this office in her short time here as far as records management, helping to digitize the village and bringing us more up to speed with technology. We will definitely miss her. She’s been a huge asset to the village.”