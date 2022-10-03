Elkhorn VFW members in process of renovating building

Members of the Elkhorn Veterans of Foreign War Post 6375 are trying to breathe new life into their post building at 16 S. Broad St., which has been a staple in Downtown Elkhorn for about 75 years.

The Elkhorn VFW post members are in the process of renovating and rehabilitating the building that was constructed by World War II and Korean War veterans in 1949.

The members started raising money for the project about five years ago and began the renovation work about two years ago.

James Chochola, post commander, said the purpose of the renovations is to maintain the building and to keep it operational for future use.

“Bottom line is we’re trying to save the building,” Chochola said. “Truth be told, we probably could have sold this building and moved somewhere else but we felt it was our obligation to keep the tradition going because it was built by veterans.”

Some of the work that has been completed to the building includes installing a new roof, adding new furnace and air conditioning units, installing a new lighting system, renovating the restrooms to make them more handicap accessible, installing a third restroom in the lower level of the building and renovating two office spaces on the second floor, which is rented by two insurance companies.

“That’s our main source of revenue,” Chochola said of the renovated office spaces. “It was a big project, but it paid off. We own the building, but it takes money to keep it going.”

The VFW members also recently installed a wheelchair lift to the back of the building. The wheelchair lift still has to be inspected by the state before it can be used.

“Originally, we were going to put an elevator in, but that really turned out to be cost prohibitive so we came up with the idea of of a chair lift,” John Giese, former post commander, said. “We contracted with a company. However, supply chain issues really slowed it down. Naturally, we had to prep the building for it, too. So that meant knocking out a wall, putting in an elevator shaft, digging a pit underneath. We’re finally to the point where we’re only waiting on a state inspector.”

Michael Serpe, post quartermaster, estimates that the group has spent about $150,000 on the building renovations so far, and about $100,000 worth of work still needs to be completed to the building including renovating the kitchen area, dining hall and bar area.

“I know it’s a lot, but it’s been needing to be done,” Serpe said. “The post needs to be remodeled.”

Raising money for renovationsThe VFW has raised money for the renovations by collecting donations and conducting raffle drawings for a Corvette, Humvee and rifles.

“The only time people see us besides Memorial Day and funerals is when we’re out there begging money from the public,” Giese said. “We’re not raising money to buy beer for ourselves. Every cent is going into the post.”

Gary Holden, vice commander, said people often ask them about the status of the projects. Holden said he is excited that several of the planned projects have been completed.

“Every year at the different events where we’ve held raffles, people say, ‘Well, did you get an elevator yet?’ It’s been years and years and you keep reporting to them, ‘Well, we just haven’t raised enough funds,’ and then finally funds come along,” said Holden. “So this year we’re happy to say we have a chair lift installed.”

Future plans for the buildingThe VFW plans to use the renovated building to host more events such as wedding parties, fish fries, smelt fries and family activities. The building also is used by other local veteran organizations.

“Just in general, we’re trying to be more active and giving back to the community, which is why we’re trying to renovate this place and make it some place people want to come,” Chochola said. “That’s kind of our long-range goal.”

Serpe said he also would like to use the building as a welcome center for veterans.

“We want to make it a home for veterans who have served in a conflict and make them feel welcomed, as well,” Serpe said. “That’s ideally what this is for, veterans who have served in a conflict, whether they’re young or old.”

Service to the communityMembers of the Elkhorn VFW attend veteran funerals, provide scholarships to high school students, serve as color guards at Elkhorn High School sporting events, help fund other community organizations and projects, and attend community events.

The organization also informs veterans about the programs and services that are available to them and where to go to apply for benefits.

“There’s a whole array of help and benefits available to veterans, but 90% of them don’t know about it and that’s one of our jobs,” Giese said. “We’re very good at getting people the help they need. Every veteran we talk to, any question they have, we can answer it for them or we can get them to a source that can help them and take care of whatever the problem is.”

Looking for more membersThe Elkhorn VFW post currently has about 100 members and is looking for more members. Anyone who has served during a military conflict is welcome to join.

The group currently is looking for more members who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It’s a very active recruiting effort here, and we’ve gotten quite a few newer members unlike a lot of other posts which are folding or in the process of folding due to a lack of members or participation,” Chochola said. “We’re pretty blessed here, because we got some movers and shakers who are out there actively seeking members, being involved in the community.”

The Elkhorn VFW meets 6 p.m. during the fourth Monday of the month at the post building. The meetings usually include social hour, dinner and formal discussion.

For more information about joining or donating funds, call 262-949-1821 or send an email message to elkhornvfw6375@gmail.com.

“We welcome potential members to come down here, and we welcome everybody from every background,” Serpe said. “If they’re a conflict-involved veteran, we would love to see them.”

Chochola said joining VFW allows veterans to meet with each other and share stories.

“They can go to all these resources, but nothing replaces the camaraderie and being with somebody who has pretty much experienced the same things they have,” Chochola said. “It’s a lot easier for them to talk, and I think it’s a lot more comforting for them to have some time with the other guys and to feel free to talk about whatever they want to talk about.”