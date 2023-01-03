Elkhorn Police Department receives report of attempted child enticement

Officials from the Elkhorn Police Department received a report of an attempted child enticement that occurred about 10:20 a.m., Jan. 2 on East Market Street near the area of Chelsea Drive in the City of Elkhorn, according to a press release from the department.

Police said a 6-year-old female and a 7-year-old female were riding their bikes on the sidewalk when a small, light-green vehicle with two males pulled up next to them.

The two males were described as wearing matching green T-shirts, according to the press release.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was described as having long hair with a beard, and the passenger was described as being in his 30s with short black hair with scruffy facial hair, red dots on his face and being a heavy set.

According to police, the passenger was wearing a black ski mask and told one of the girls to get in the car.

Police said the girl yelled “stop,” and the vehicle sped away east on Market Street and headed toward Highway 11.

The girls reported that the same vehicle stopped and the passenger said “hey” to them about 4:30 p.m., Dec. 31 in the same neighborhood, police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, the occupants or the incident is asked to contact the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210 and ask to talk to Det. Kim Bass or Det. Grady Worland or make an anonymous tip to Walworth County Crime Stoppers by calling 262-723-2677 or by posting a message to P3 Tips at http://www.p3tips.com.

Police said they encourage parents to tell their child that if an unknown person asks them to approach their house or vehicle or tries to grab them to loudly yell “This person is trying to take me” or “This person is not my parent.”

Parents also are encouraged to tell their children to try to escape by walking, running, yelling, pulling away or kicking if someone approaches them or tries to grab them.