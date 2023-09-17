The State of Wisconsin has revoked the wholesale dealer license for Good Fellas Auto Sales, Inc., 735 N. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that Good Fellas Auto Sales violated state law when they sold motor vehicles directly to consumers, rolled back odometers on vehicles and falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers, the press release stated.

Because of the alleged violations, the department took action to immediately revoke the license effective June 23.

The decision to revoke the license was upheld during a WisDOT hearing on Aug. 4, according to the press release.

Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. Good Fellas Auto Sales did not appeal, and the decision is final.