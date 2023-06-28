Be prepared to be impressed! You will love the serene setting of the large private lot with incredible views of the woods and wetlands. High end custom built hillside ranch with four bedrooms, four baths, and walk-out basement. Over 4400 square feet of living space! When you walk through the front door you will be able to see right away that this home is not like any other. You will love the great room concept featuring shiny hardwood floors and a woodburning fireplace. Open to the kitchen, the home chef will appreciate the expansive granite counters with breakfast bar, and Kitchen Aid stainless appliances including a double convection oven and a built in fridge. The master bedroom is fit for a king and queen with a 12x12 walk-in closet and a bath featuring Kohler fixtures and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy morning coffee and take in nature on the maintenance free deck that is accessed from both the master and the great room. The first floor den is a great place to unwind with its angled windows and location away from the center of the home. The finished basement feels even larger than it is with its 11 foot ceilings, oversized windows and patio door leading to the aggregate patio. Need more room for entertaining? The massive family room is perfect for hosting get togethers and holidays and offers another woodburning fireplace. Don't miss the separate hot tub room graced with knotty pine walls with access to the patio as well. Additional features include oversized baseboard trim, paneled doors, pocket doors, casement windows, numerous walk-in closets, first floor laundry with built in cabinets, and a 36x22 insulated and drywalled three car garage. Overall it's just a solidly built home with high quality features. You will understand when you see it!

