Educators Credit Union has been named the best credit union in Wisconsin on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Credit Unions 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
“Every decision we make is with our members in mind, and everything we accomplish is only because of their trust and support in Educators Credit Union,” said Linda Hoover, CEO and president of Educators Credit Union. “We are honored to win this award, but we are even more honored to know that those we serve appreciate our hard work and dedication.”
Forbes and Statista determined the Best-In-State Credit Unions 2023 based on two sources:
1. An independent survey: Approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking/savings accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction and assessed credit unions in the following areas: trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.
2. Publicly available reviews: For each credit union, in each state, a sentiment analysis approach of publicly available online text reviews and ratings was applied.
Based on the results of the study, Educators Credit Union is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Credit Unions 2023. The full awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website.
About Educators Credit Union:
Educators Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution committed to helping people make informed financial decisions through educating and advising. We are dedicated to consistently building relationships, providing affordable financial products, and helping those we serve achieve their financial goals. Educators is open to anyone who lives or works in southeastern Wisconsin. For more information, visit ecu.com.
Lake Geneva home listings for people who need a lot of living space
4 Bedroom Home in Linn - $1,295,000
Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of this vista retreat boasting breathtaking sunsets, dramatic storm-watching, and a luxurious backyard oasis with a pool. This exceptional home offers an unparalleled experience with its panoramic views and stunning features. The sun-drenched living area, adorned with expansive windows, provides the perfect vantage point to witness nature's wonders unfold. The gourmet the kitchen is a culinary haven, while the master suite offers a tranquil escape. Step outside to your private paradise featuring a sparkling pool and grilling area, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss the chance to call this extraordinary property your own and create cherished memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,295,000
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $1,895,000
Estate Home On Approximately 75 Acres ~ Offers Tranquility, Privacy & Surrounded By Nature. Property Includes Many Mature Trees, Private Orchard & Approximately 18 Acres of Tillable Ag Land. Custom Home Being Sold By The Original Owners Offers Over 4k Square Feet. Great Room With Grand 18' Ceilings & Fireplace. Large Kitchen With Granite Counters & Pine Cabinets, Stainless Appliances Including Wolf Stove. Dining Area Walks Out To Tiered Decks. Formal Dining Room Or Home Office. Family Room Walks Out To Fenced Yard Space. Master Suite + Fireplace w/Antique Cherry Mantel. Master Bath w/Whirlpool Tub, Shower & Double Vanity. Expansive Master Walk-in Closets. Partially Finished Lower Level With Heated Floors. 1,800 Square Foot Outbuilding With Concrete Floor & Electric.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,195,000
Single Owner Sanctuary Nestled in 5 Acres of Wooded Property in great location near Geneva Lake. This immaculate 4 bedroom, 4 bath home features a Vaulted Ceiling Great Room w/ double sided field stone fire place & wall of windows framing beautiful views. A spacious dining room with walk out to deck, custom kitchen with attached dining nook & convenient access to attached 3 car garage. This beautiful home has all the finest finishes adorning its 5100 sq ft of living space. Finished lower level with a large 21x24 Family Room, Kitchenette, spacious bedroom, full bath and additional space for storage.The 5 acre property also offers a wonderful 10 ft deep 20x40 Heated Pool w/seating deck, hot tub and 30x50 outbuilding with 19x30 heated work space w/ room for a boat!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,495,000
New construction home in the Sunset Hills subdivision with Geneva Lake access, six bedrooms, five and a half baths, and ready for Summer 2023. This 4,742 square-foot home has an open floor plan with 10' ceilings on the main level and 9' on the second and lower levels. The designer kitchen has quartz countertops, open shelving, and opens to the family room and three-season room with fireplace. There's a finished lower level with two rec rooms, two bedrooms/office, and a full bath. This home has an incredible floor plan, four en suite bedrooms, plus an oversized two-car garage. Sunset Hills offers a private association lakefront park, beach, and swim pier, as well as a playground, baseball diamond, and tennis court.
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $0
Gorgeous Victorian home with large welcoming porch. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the tranquil views of Mineola Bay. 3 bedrooms / 4.1 Bathrooms / Full finished basement with 2nd kitchen / den / play and exercise rooms / full bath and rec room perfect for entertaining or In Law arrangement. Gourmet kitchen with an enormous island featuring a built-in sink and stovetop, tons of prep space, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in family room overlooks lake views. The formal vaulted dining room allows access to the 3 season room. There is also a convenient main floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath. The living room is where you will find the 2nd fireplace with an impressive mantle with light, warmth, and lake views. The huge 2nd-floor master suite with 3rd beautiful fireplace, 2 cedar walk-in closets, full bath with sunken tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Additional spacious bedroom with full en suite bath, double closets, and window seat. Outside you'll find the 3-car garage / This home faces the bay and shares 1/7 ownership of the acre + lakefront HOA lot across the street. You can launch your boat, park it at your slip, on the included hydraulic boat lift and enjoy a day at the beach. Live the lake lifestyle without the lake taxes. Come and see this upscale home today! Being sold AS IS / No survey nor disclosures / Taxes are pro rated 100% / Please see agent's remarks under additional information for offer submission instructions /
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $999,999
Welcome to your Dream Home! This stunning 5BR, 4BA home sits on a spacious half acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. The open floor plan features a huge great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that opens to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island. The luxurious primary suite has a tray ceiling, fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, deluxe bath and walk-in shower. two additional bedrooms on the main floor with jack-and-jill bathroom. The walk-out lower level has an expansive family room w/ fireplace & bar area, special wine cellar w/ tasting area, an en-suite bedroom w/full bath. Extra bedroom with built in bunk beds. Exercise rm, Huge Workshop, Screen in porch. The best is the Panoramic views off the spacious balcony Nothing to do but enjoy!
6 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $1,650,000
Priced below Appraisal! Motivated Seller! 8 year old contemporary will astound you! Wildlife, privacy & mesmerizing views of Lake Beulah on 5 acres! 6 bedrooms with private Ensuite encompassing the entire 2nd floor! The kitchen that makes a statement! State of the art appliances. Core of the kitchen island work counter, where you can capture the panoramic view of Lake Beulah! Spacious walkout lower level has a Rustic Bar for entertaining and leads to the resort style patio! So much to this property I cannot list it all! See Features Sheet. 1 year Home Warranty included. Disclosure: Some photos have been virtually staged.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,748,000
Newly Constructed Home On 5.4 Acres w/Exclusive Gated Entrance ~ Located In Trinity Mountain Estates, Secluded & Surrounded By Nature Yet Just Minutes From Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built With Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Large Kitchen w/Island, Quartz Counters, Double Oven, 36in Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. Huge 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. Association Park & Pond.
5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $1,950,000
Welcome to paradise! Experience the ultimate in lakefront living on one of the most inviting locations on the shoreline of beautiful Pistakee Bay. Boasting 94' of lake frontage you can experience the Chain of Lakes lifestyle where every day will feel like a vacation in this relaxed waterfront setting. Completely renovated in 2010, this captivating home lives beautifully inside and out, offering incredible entertaining and family living spaces, pristinely manicured lawns and private dock with multiple lifts. A separate 2 bed, 2 bath guest house with an additional 1,100+ sq ft of flexible living space offers endless possibilities - a perfect option for visitors, a home office or in-law suite, just to name a few! Exquisitely designed, the seamlessly flowing floor plan showcases stunning water views from oversized windows and multiple balconies. Prepare to be wowed by the statement piece two-story glass enclosed pool room with water features, 7-ft spa, full bath, and large 2nd floor deck. Revel in this one-of-a-kind home with nearly 7,900 sq ft of luxurious living space with 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths and a magnificent walk-out lower level leading to extraordinary outdoor living areas with multiple patios and a cascading staircase to the shoreline. A year-round retreat where you can boat, swim, fish, kayak and jet ski all summer long, enjoy vibrant fall colors and snow mobile, ice skate and ice fish in the winter! Come and fall in love - this spectacular waterfront retreat is waiting for you! Owner is an IL Licensed Real Estate Broker
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $625,000
Be prepared to be impressed! You will love the serene setting of the large private lot with incredible views of the woods and wetlands. High end custom built hillside ranch with four bedrooms, four baths, and walk-out basement. Over 4400 square feet of living space! When you walk through the front door you will be able to see right away that this home is not like any other. You will love the great room concept featuring shiny hardwood floors and a woodburning fireplace. Open to the kitchen, the home chef will appreciate the expansive granite counters with breakfast bar, and Kitchen Aid stainless appliances including a double convection oven and a built in fridge. The master bedroom is fit for a king and queen with a 12x12 walk-in closet and a bath featuring Kohler fixtures and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy morning coffee and take in nature on the maintenance free deck that is accessed from both the master and the great room. The first floor den is a great place to unwind with its angled windows and location away from the center of the home. The finished basement feels even larger than it is with its 11 foot ceilings, oversized windows and patio door leading to the aggregate patio. Need more room for entertaining? The massive family room is perfect for hosting get togethers and holidays and offers another woodburning fireplace. Don't miss the separate hot tub room graced with knotty pine walls with access to the patio as well. Additional features include oversized baseboard trim, paneled doors, pocket doors, casement windows, numerous walk-in closets, first floor laundry with built in cabinets, and a 36x22 insulated and drywalled three car garage. Overall it's just a solidly built home with high quality features. You will understand when you see it!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $999,999
6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $3,695,000
Nestled off prestigious Snake Road is the historic Bonnie Brae estate, with its stately presence and iconic red roof. Currently available for sale is the north end of this estate, which is separated by a small garage breezeway. This featured Cape Cod style home, built in 1881, with shingle siding and asymmetrical roof lines includes a deeded 100 ft x 60 ft of level Geneva Lake frontage with a private pier, canopied boat slip, 2 jet ski ramps, sitting area and lakefront yard. All are accessed by a short stroll down a grassy path to the lake. This meticulously restored 6-bedroom, 4-bath home with over 5,000 square feet of living space, perfectly blends vintage charm with modern elegance. The kitchen features high end amenities including a Dacor range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a walk-in pantry. There is a sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, bar, designed by Heritage Bead & Board, and family room with a coffered ceiling. Out all windows are glimpses of the lake or mature forest and a panoramic lake-view is a highlight from the elevated stone fire pit. From the gleaming hardwood floors and restored original leaded glass windows, to the lush gardens with mature trees, this home is truly exceptional.