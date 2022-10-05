Editorial: Lake Geneva buying Hillmoor; we’re cautiously optimistic

Last week’s City Council vote to buy the former Hillmoor Golf Course for $6 million was a monumental moment. It’s one of those moments in the City of Lake Geneva’s history that generations will look back and reflect on.

It’s the moment the 200 acre gateway to the city was saved from development, where easily things could have gone differently.

The hope is that the decision is looked back on in a positive light, but that will depend on what happens next.

A big part of that will need to be city officials being upfront about future costs and plans. It will also require private, nonprofit partnerships to ensure city residents are not saddled with more debt in the future.

For one, it does seem that this vote was rammed through very quickly. While other smaller items take months and months of discussion, this one was streamlined to City Council and quickly voted on.

There were closed session meetings, but those are meetings the public is not allowed to be a part of – the public who elects officials into office.

With Mayor Charlene Klein having won two terms as mayor now, it was not a complete shock that the city would eventually move forward with buying the Hillmoor property. It’s been one of her top priorities since she was elected mayor in April 2020.

But the speed at which it happened was surprising.

At this point the plan is to sell 20-year municipal bonds, with the owner of a $370,000 home paying $98 for the first year. Over the next twenty years, the rate is anticipated to go down with the city’s equalized value going up, but how that would play out for individual homeowners will depend on the value of their house and the community’s property value as a whole.

To put that $98 into perspective, this year the tax rate was $5.19 per $1,000 in property value so city taxes for a $370,000 home was $1,920, which doesn’t include county or school taxes.

The tax rate for 2023 has not yet been decided as the City Council is working on that budget currently.

To further put the dollars into perspective, the city’s total general fund revenue for 2022 was projected to be $12.3 million.

Looking at the city’s recent vote, Alderman Ken Howell said one of the reasons he supported the purchase was because if the city lost the lawsuit to White River Holdings, which currently owns and wanted to develop the property, the city would likely have had to pay $15 million plus attorney fees. And if the city won the lawsuit the whole process might start all over again.

In the end, we hope that the property can become a sanctuary – a place people can find peace in this crazy world we live in.

But again that depends on the next steps, which need to be fully transparent.