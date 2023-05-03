Chris Peterson is the winner of the Wisconsin Lottery Green Bay Packers Bonus Drawing Grand Prize.

Selected from more than 61,000 entries, Peterson’s grand prize package is valued at $49,568 and includes two Club Seat Green Bay Packers season tickets for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons.

A resident of East Troy, Peterson qualified for the Bonus Drawing by mailing in $5 worth of non-winning, limited edition 2022 Packers instant scratch tickets to the Packers Bonus Drawing address. Only persons 18 years of age or older could enter the drawing. Entries had to be received by March 2, 2023.

The complete grand prize package includes:

Two Club Seat tickets for two seasons (2023-2024 and 2024-2025) to all Green Bay Packers regular season home games played at Lambeau Field.

One parking pass for each home game in each of the two seasons.

Two pre-game field passes for one game in each of the two seasons.

Post-season home game ticket allotments for each of the two seasons.

One $1,500 Club Level food and beverage voucher for each of the two seasons.

One two-night hotel stay for each of the two seasons in a Green Bay area hotel.

One behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field for people.

One $3,000 MasterCard gift card for weekend entertainment (spa, golf, etc.) for the winner.

One $1,000 Packers Pro Shop or PackersProShop.com gift card for the winner.

One Green Bay Packers helmet autographed by a current Packers player for the winner.

One Green Bay Packers swag bag for the winner.

The grand prize also includes required state and federal withholding taxes, meaning they will be paid by the Lottery as part of the grand prize.

In addition to Peterson, 195 other winners were selected as part of the Bonus Drawing. A total of 95 participants won an MVP Tailgate Party Prize Package and 100 participants won a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift card. The complete MVP Tailgate Party Prize Package, valued at $1,880, includes:

Two game tickets to either the Festival Foods MVP Deck or Miller Lite Lounge for a 2023-2024 Packers regular season home game. Includes food.

Two pre-game field passes to participate in holding the American Flag during the National Anthem.

One Green Bay Packers helmet autographed by a current Packers player for the winner.

One $50 Packers Pro Shop or PackersProShop.com gift card.