National Park Service Rangers and volunteers from Indiana Dunes National Park will co-host “Chicago Day” at the East Troy Railroad Museum on July 15.

The rangers and volunteers will help tell the story of the Chicago South Shore and South Bend Railroad, which has stopped at stations along the Indiana Dunes for 115 years.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ride on the restored South Shore train cars, several of which were donated to the museum by the National Park Service in 2010. Younger visitors can earn a Junior Ranger award and East Troy Electric Railroad pin after completing a Junior Ranger program during the event.

Several South Shore Cars will be in operation, with trains departing from the museum hourly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will experience what it was like to ride interurban trains 100 years ago.

Electric interurban trains were a very common way to travel between cities before the automobile became affordable and roads were improved for travel.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $9.50 for children and $12.50 for seniors. Active-duty military members and veterans in uniform will receive free tickets during the event.

The East Troy Electric Railroad operates on 7.5 miles of track that has been in operation for over 115 years.

The tourist railroad has been in operation since 1972 and is the only museum in the country that regularly operates historic South Shore Railroad Cars on an electric interurban line. The 2023 operating season extends from April through October.

The East Troy Railroad Museum is located at 2002 Church St. in East Troy.