Early pier installation off table for this season in Fontana; Decision based on survey results, likely cost

Prospects for an early start to the 2023 boating season in Fontana are off the table, as the Fontana Lakefront and Harbor Committee on Jan. 18 reached a consensus to instead explore leaseholder interest in early pier installations for 2024.

Fontana Village Clerk Drew Lussow shared the results of a Dec. 6 survey sent to Fontana pier slip renters regarding the village’s annual pier installation and removal contract with Walworth-based Austin Pier Service, which calls for the piers to be installed annually by May 31st.

A second generation family business, Austin is marking its 60th anniversary of pier service on Geneva Lake in 2023.

In committee discussions, it was noted that the village had been approached by a pier slip holder asking if the village might consider amending its contract with Austin to have the pier slips installed earlier in the spring season to extend the boating season.

As earlier pier slip installations would come with an increased cost to slip holders, the Lakefront & Harbor Committee questionnaire asked the village’s 57 current pier slip leaseholders if they would be willing to pay an increased lease fee of 5%, 10% or 15% to have their pier slips installed annually by May 10.

Fontana Village Board Trustee and Committee Chairman Rick Pappas noted in committee discussions that a 15% increase would add $500 to pier lease costs for slip holders.

A total of 37 pier slip leaseholders, 65%, responded to date to the committee’s Dec. 6 survey, which had a Jan. 9 response deadline.

“I was still getting a few as of this week,” Lussow said. “It (the survey response report) is as up-to-date as possible.”

Survey results were as follows:

Willing to pay an additional 5% to have their boat slip installed annually by May 10: Yes, 20; No, 15; Undecided, 2.

Willing to pay an additional 10% to have their boat slip installed annually by May 10: Yes, 12; No, 19; Undecided, 5. One survey had no indication marked.

Willing to pay an additional 15% to have their boat slip installed annually by May 10: Yes, 2; No, 25; Undecided, 8. Two surveys had no indication marked.

“It seems like the majority of responses I got would be leaning a little bit towards the 5% increase,” Lussow told the committee. “Predominantly any increase after that was overwhelmingly no.”

Based on the results, Pappas felt there was little overall support for earlier pier installations.

“A slim margin in favor of a 5% increase, so the question becomes if we could do it for a 5% increase, do you think we could force this upon everybody this year, considering that 40% of the people said no and 60% said yes?” Pappas said. “My thought is ... it would probably be better waiting for the next season...”

With survey results in hand, Pappas questioned Austin owner Darrell Frederick regarding what the realistic cost would be for earlier pier installation the 2023 boating season.

“Is their any possibility it’d be 5% to put it in by May 10 or would that be more like 15, 20%?” Pappas asked. “Without putting pencil to paper, how realistic is a 5% increase to do that, and ‘no’ is an okay answer.”

Noted Frederick, “It’s probably not enough. For me to do it I’d have to give up accounts to move you up, so I’d have to figure out what that means to me in dollars ... Fontana’s one of our oldest customers, you guys are at the top portion of our list, but it’s a big job. It’s not something we throw together in a week. It takes us awhile. Fontana is an important account to us. We try to do what we can.”

“And the odds it’d be only 5% slim?” Pappas asked.

“Yeah,” Frederick replied.

“I say we do what you (Pappas) said and wait ‘til next year,” said committee member Robert Chanson. “The feedback is 5% is not enough to get it in early. We’ve gotta revisit and do a little more research for next year.”

Committee member Don Holst agreed.

“The problem is it’s gonna cost a lot more than 5%,” he said. “Can’t do it.”

Observed Pappas, “The overwhelming choice is not more than 5% ... I’d feel more comfortable with, like, a super majority, however you define that, because you just really don’t want to just ram down something down people’s throats if there’s 15 out of 35 respondents against doing it at 5%. That’s pretty strong against doing it in my opinion ... If there was a lot of momentum and it was 28 to five or six it’d be a different story ... When you crunch the numbers and it’s 15%, and I’m sure it’ll be all of 15% if not more, now you’re talking 500 bucks for an extra two weekends ... At this time, for this season, there’s not enough support for an increase in rates to go forward with an earlier installation date. We can revisit this in summer and send out a new letter ... in September ... saying if there’s enough support we can take a look at this...”

Frederick cautioned that earlier pier installation on Geneva Lake can also be problematic when strong east winds create high wave action across the 7.6-mile-long lake.

“The other problem is you’ve gotta be careful what you wish for,” Frederick said. “If you get it (piers) in too early, you’re gonna get an east wind in the spring and it’s gonna tear them up. And once it tears them up, and we’re putting them in, we don’t have time to be fixing them. We’ve had that issue through the years. That can be a problem. You tear them up and you’ve got a few thousand dollars in decking repairs that all of a sudden you’ve got to do on top of it. It only costs more. The weather is such an unpredictable thing anymore.”

Pappas requested that Lussow send a summary of the survey results to the village’s pier slip leaseholders.

In other developments at the Jan. 18 meeting, the Village of Fontana Lakefront & Harbor Committee:

Tabled action on the proposed replacement of select channel markers and swim buoys, with the committee looking to get more information clarifying how many of each to order and also possibly securing pricing and shipping information from additional potential vendors.

Set their next meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. in the village office conference room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67), Fontana.

