Looks like it’s back to the drawing board for an eight-unit development proposal that sparked flooding concerns.

During the Aug. 21 city of Lake Geneva Planning Commission meeting, Mayor Charlene Klein announced that an application to develop eight duplex units on two parcels of land at 1120 S. Lake Shore Drive, in the Somerset subdivision, was withdrawn.

“So there will not be a public hearing on this item, and the plan commission will be taking no action,” said Klein.

Lakeside Living LLC, in Fontana, presented the development project at a July 17 commission meeting.

The proposal was to build four units on the south side of Tiffany Drive, and four on the north side. Each unit would have been about 3,700 square feet in size.

On July 17, Stephen Greenberg of Lakeside Living said the goal was to create something everyone could be proud of.

“I believe what we are presenting you guys is a beautiful subdivision,” he said.

But several neighboring residents expressed concerns that the plan would increase flooding.

Others who spoke July 17 were also worried that trees would need to be removed, that the the project would cause more sediment to enter nearby Geneva Lake and that the development would increase issues with traffic and parking within the subdivision.

He said he worked with several engineering companies to help address potential water drainage issues caused by the project.

Eva Larsen, of Landscape Construction Corp., in Richmond, Illinois, said several trees would need to be removed for the project to be built. However, other trees would be planted to replace them.

“We’re making sure that not only quality trees are going in there, but trees that are going to grow quicker, so it doesn’t look like a new site very long,” said Larsen.

But Kristen Freytag, of the Geneva Lake Conservancy Board, said the conservancy was against the project over tree removal and sediment concerns.

On July 17, the commission delayed a vote on project plans to discuss it further.

With the application having been withdrawn, a previously scheduled public hearing on the development was cancelled.