Looks like it’s back to the drawing board for an eight-unit development proposal that sparked flooding concerns.
During the Aug. 21 city of Lake Geneva Planning Commission meeting, Mayor Charlene Klein announced that an application to develop eight duplex units on two parcels of land at 1120 S. Lake Shore Drive, in the Somerset subdivision, was withdrawn.
“So there will not be a public hearing on this item, and the plan commission will be taking no action,” said Klein.
Lakeside Living LLC, in Fontana, presented the development project at a July 17 commission meeting.
The proposal was to build four units on the south side of Tiffany Drive, and four on the north side. Each unit would have been about 3,700 square feet in size.
On July 17, Stephen Greenberg of Lakeside Living said the goal was to create something everyone could be proud of.
People are also reading…
“I believe what we are presenting you guys is a beautiful subdivision,” he said.
But several neighboring residents expressed concerns that the plan would increase flooding.
Others who spoke July 17 were also worried that trees would need to be removed, that the the project would cause more sediment to enter nearby Geneva Lake and that the development would increase issues with traffic and parking within the subdivision.
He said he worked with several engineering companies to help address potential water drainage issues caused by the project.
Eva Larsen, of Landscape Construction Corp., in Richmond, Illinois, said several trees would need to be removed for the project to be built. However, other trees would be planted to replace them.
“We’re making sure that not only quality trees are going in there, but trees that are going to grow quicker, so it doesn’t look like a new site very long,” said Larsen.
But Kristen Freytag, of the Geneva Lake Conservancy Board, said the conservancy was against the project over tree removal and sediment concerns.
On July 17, the commission delayed a vote on project plans to discuss it further.
With the application having been withdrawn, a previously scheduled public hearing on the development was cancelled.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in Lake Geneva
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $425,000
Brand New Construction! Move In Ready! Welcome to 11201 Thrush Creek Dr in Richmond! This NEW Ranch home has great natural light & neutral colors throughout. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and huge full English basement ready for your finishing touches. As you enter the home, you'll notice the open floor plan including a large great room with a vaulted ceiling, kitchen with island, breakfast bar, Uba Tuba granite counters, slate appliances (refrigerator, gas oven, microwave & dishwasher), stainless steel farm sink, abundant Maple cabinets, closet pantry & eating area with table space, sunroom with slider to the backyard, primary bedroom with neutral carpet, attached primary bathroom with double sink with chrome fixtures, beautiful Maple wood vanity, standup shower & large walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms with neutral carpet and large closets, 2nd full bathroom with luxury vinyl plank floor, Maple wood vanity with chrome fixtures and shower/tub combo! Everything new including central A/C, gas forced air furnace, sump pump, 200 amp electrical, roof & vinyl siding! Established Pheasant Ridge subdivision! One YR Builder Warranty Included! A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $335,000
Have you been looking for a peaceful place to work remotely, write a book, share with a partner, or a place to raise a small family closer to nature? Huntington Ridge makes a powerful statement with a brilliantly designed home. The entire Home is designed with sprawling windows casting an absorbent amount of natural light in the home. The exemplary kitchen showcases 42"cabinets, Huge Center Island, Pantry, and stainless-steel appliances, sliders that lead to a gorgeous yard with a beautiful patio surrounded by Nature and all the privacy you desire. You will fall in love with this beautiful well-taken care home, close to town, close to shopping, live in the Country, and enjoy all of life's pleasures.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $606,900
The Bristol's impressive two-story great room makes an immediate impact as you enter this new home. Tall windows allow in natural sunlight while the fireplace invites quiet conversation on a chilly night. The adjoining dining area and kitchen are impressive on their own accord, offering ample maple cabinetry in a cool tone, a walk-in pantry, and a granite prep island with a built-in snack bar. The primary bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor features a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual vanity and a ceramic tile shower. Also located on the first floor is a powder room and laundry room. There are two secondary bedrooms on the second floor, each with a walk-in closet, a hall bath, and a loft that overlooks the great room.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $507,900
This open-concept home won't make you sacrifice social time during food prep. The kitchen features substantial cabinetry and counter space with a prep island. Dividing the kitchen from the main living area is a snack bar designed for casual meals and entertaining. An open dining area and gathering room offer plenty of shared living space. This home's primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual vanity and a five-foot shower. On the opposite side of the home are two comfortably sized secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. Finally, a mudroom connects the house and garage and features a closet and bench for shoes, jackets, and other everyday items.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $507,900
New Ready to Move in Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our new Sienna Ranch plan w/a an open-concept layout that gives this sensible home a spacious feel while offering privacy in the form of three sizable bedrooms. The kitchen is thoughtfully designed with all the essentials - plenty of cabinetry, a pantry cabinet, plenty of counter space, and a kitchen island that doubles as a snack bar. Next to the kitchen is the dining area and great room - complete with a gas fireplace. The master bedroom with an attached master bathroom is placed at the rear of the home. Stop at 2716 Red Oak Lane to view
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $538,900
New & Ready to move in Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Hailey! Open family concept, offering a Home Office or playroom! Large open kitchen boasting Stainless Steel appliances, a large island, and 2 Walk-in closets offering plenty of storage on the first floor assisting your large Mudroom and front entry. Pantry, covered front porch, gas fireplace, 3 car garage. Wonderful sizes bedrooms offering WIC! Primary Bedroom and its ensuite, an oversized WIC Stop by 2716 Red Oak Lane
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $506,900
New & Ready to Move in Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Lauren Floor Plan! This smart design separates the spacious primary bedroom from the secondary bedrooms with generous communal living space, including the gathering room, kitchen, and dining. The kitchen boasts plenty of granite counter space and maple cabinets in a dusk tone for storage, along with a granite prep island that doubles as a snack bar. Off the gathering room, is the primary bedroom with a private, dual vanity bathroom with a five-foot shower and walk-in closet. Stop by 2716 Red Oak Lane to view
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $499,900
Welcome home to The Foxglove by Stepping Stone Homes, an award-winning home builder. Open floor plan features 3 Beds, 3 Baths and a 2 Car garage. The kitchen comes w/ quartz countertops, maple-stained cabinets, and SS appliance package. LVP flooring in kitchen, dinette, and great room. We equip our homes with Smart Technology. You will find quality craftsmanship throughout such as 2x6 construction exterior walls, eight-foot garage doors, solid core doors, and active radon system. Basement includes finished family room with bedroom and full bath. The Focus on Energy program provides each home with a Certified Energy-Efficient Certificate stating that our homes are 30% more energy efficient than current WI code. Rendering may differ from actual exterior palette.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $439,900
New & Ready to Buy! Construction Condo! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress free from repairs and yardwork! This split bedroom condominium features convenient universal design features for ease of living. The main living area is an open concept connecting the kitchen, dining area, and great room. The kitchen makes cooking and entertaining a breeze with its oversized pantry and prep island doubling as a snack bar. Connected to the great room is a covered deck allowing one to enjoy the great outdoors without being exposed to the elements like sun and rain. The master bedroom, with its private bathroom with dual vanity, five-foot shower, and walk-in closet, is located at the rear of the unit. In contrast, a spacious secondary bedroom and hall bathroom@front
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,650,000
Absolutely stunning! Brand new construction! Hard to find new in Knollwood subdivision! Huge enclosed screened frnt porch! Enter 2 open LR w/soaring vltd clngs w/exposed oak beams, shiplap accent walls & cstm limestone FP! Gorgeous gourmet ktchn w/brkfst bar, quartz c-tops, sleek cstm cabinetry, Wolf stove & walk-in pantry! Flex flr plan allows for sep dining area with cove mlding for extra rec lighting! Separate sit area w/dr 2 awsm screened porch! Convenient 1st floor laundry! Mstr suite w/walk-n shwr with seat, cstm tile wrk & upgraded vanity w/undercab lighting! Huge fin wlkout bsmnt w/fam rm, game area & 2 gracious sz bdrms! Lwr lvl patio! Deep lot w/shed & play fort! Zoned heat & cooling! Awsm lakefront assoc w/beach/pier! Too many upgrades to list! Come see!
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $364,900
ONLY 5 LEFT... SELLER IS MOTIVATED. DON'T WAIT TIL THEY ARE GONE.HE GRAND!!!TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS...After numerous setbacks, some by the State, along with a COVID slowdown in the middle of it all, we are finally ready to occupy these wonderfully located units in the HEART of the Village. All units boast a private elevator in each of the units. The extra large HEATED garage gives you the storage space needed as well as ample room for your auto(s). These 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath units also feature a private balcony off the Master Bedroom Suite. Call me today to set up your personal showing. You will see what we mean when we say, Convenience, Quality and Value can be yours. Don't wait. See you at THE GRAND, TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS.
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $354,900
ONLY 5 LEFT... SELLER IS MOTIVATED. DON'T WAIT TIL THEY ARE GONE.THE GRAND!!!TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS...After numerous setbacks, some by the State, along with a COVID slowdown in the middle of it all, we are finally ready to occupy these wonderfully located units in the HEART of the Village. All units boast a private elevator in each of the units. The extra large HEATED garage gives you the storage space needed as well as ample room for your auto(s). These 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath units also feature a private balcony off the Master Bedroom Suite. Call me today to set up your personal showing. You will see what we mean when we say, Convenience, Quality and Value can be yours. Don't wait. See you at THE GRAND, TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS.
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $362,500
ONLY 5 LEFT... SELLER IS MOTIVATED. DON'T WAIT TIL THEY ARE GONE.THE GRAND!!!TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS...After numerous setbacks, some by the State, along with a COVID slowdown in the middle of it all, we are finally ready to occupy these wonderfully located units in the HEART of the Village. All units boast a private elevator in each of the units. The extra large HEATED garage gives you the storage space needed as well as ample room for your auto(s). These 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath units also feature a private balcony off the Master Bedroom Suite. Call me today to set up your personal showing. You will see what we mean when we say, Convenience, Quality and Value can be yours. Don't wait. See you at THE GRAND, TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS.
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $394,900
ONLY 5 LEFT... SELLER IS MOTIVATED. DON'T WAIT TIL THEY ARE GONE.THE GRAND!!!TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS...After numerous setbacks, some by the State, along with a COVID slowdown in the middle of it all, we are finally ready to occupy these wonderfully located units in the HEART of the Village. All units boast a private elevator in each of the units. The extra large HEATED garage gives you the storage space needed as well as ample room for your auto(s). These 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath units also feature a private balcony off the Master Bedroom Suite. Call me today to set up your personal showing. You will see what we mean when we say, Convenience, Quality and Value can be yours. Don't wait. See you at THE GRAND, TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS.
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $382,500
ONLY 5 LEFT... SELLER IS MOTIVATED. DON'T WAIT TIL THEY ARE GONE.THE GRAND!!!TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS...After numerous setbacks, some by the State, along with a COVID slowdown in the middle of it all, we are finally ready to occupy these wonderfully located units in the HEART of the Village. All units boast a private elevator in each of the units. The extra large HEATED garage gives you the storage space needed as well as ample room for your auto(s). These 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath units also feature a private balcony off the Master Bedroom Suite. Call me today to set up your personal showing. You will see what we mean when we say, Convenience, Quality and Value can be yours. Don't wait. See you at THE GRAND, TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS.
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $374,500
ONLY 5 LEFT... SELLER IS MOTIVATED. DON'T WAIT TIL THEY ARE GONE.THE GRAND!!!TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS...After numerous setbacks, some by the State, along with a COVID slowdown in the middle of it all, we are finally ready to occupy these wonderfully located units in the HEART of the Village. All units boast a private elevator in each of the units. The extra large HEATED garage gives you the storage space needed as well as ample room for your auto(s). These 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath units also feature a private balcony off the Master Bedroom Suite. Call me today to set up your personal showing. You will see what we mean when we say, Convenience, Quality and Value can be yours. Don't wait. See you at THE GRAND, TOWNHOUSE CONDOMINIUMS.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $950,000
Brand new construction with Geneva Lake access in the sought after Sunset Hills subdivision. This five bedroom, three bath home is ready for you to enjoy the rest of the summer and create a lifetime of memories. The almost 3000 square foot ranch-style home has a welcoming front porch, cathedral ceilings, a seamless open floor plan and filled with natural light. There's a first floor primary suite, a designer kitchen with quartz countertops, and a screened-in porch. The finished lower-level features 9' ceilings and includes a family room, two bedrooms/office, and a full bath. There's also a paved patio and an oversized two-car garage. Sunset Hills offers a private association lakefront park, beach, and swim pier, as well as a playground, baseball diamond, and tennis court.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,495,000
Brand new construction with Geneva Lake access located in the sought after Sunset Hills subdivision. The six bedroom, five and a half bath home is ready for you to move right in. With over 4500 square-feet, this home has an incredible open floor plan, four en suite bedrooms, and an oversized two-car garage. The designer kitchen has quartz countertops, a walk-in pantry and opens to the light filled family room. Enjoy the three-season room with 11-foot ceiling, a fireplace and heated floor. There's a finished lower level with two rec rooms, two bedrooms/office, and a full bath. This home features 10-foot ceilings on the main level and 9-foot ceilings on the second and lower levels. Sunset Hills offers a private association lakefront park, beach, swim pier, playground, tennis court and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $975,000
Quiet Luxury Living on a Countryside Backdrop. This pristine, executive ranch-style dwelling sits on just under two acres of meticulously groomed landscaping. Its interior features 6,000 square feet of modernly styled high-end finishes and an airy, open concept design perfect for hosting. The first floor features an executive office with private access, and an attached four-car garage designed to maximize storage for all your needs. This diamond is one that can't be missed! Come take a look today.