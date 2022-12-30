Duck and cover: Welcome to the Cold War in Lake Geneva

The Cold War in the United States began shortly after the end of World War II. The Cold War was between the United States and the Soviet Union. Although the Cold War was not an actual shooting war, the years of the Cold War from 1947 until the late 1960s were a relatively tense time.

In one way or another, the Cold War had an impact throughout the United States, including in Lake Geneva. During the Cold War, the United States was involved in two “hot” wars — the Korean War and the war in Vietnam, but the main reason that the Cold War was such a tense time was that the United States had developed an atomic bomb at the end of World War II. In August 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on two Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which caused Japan to surrender and brought World War II to an end.

The Soviet Union developed an atomic bomb and the United States developed an even more destructive bomb, the Hydrogen Bomb. A fear of the Soviet Union dropping an atomic or hydrogen bomb on the United States permeated the American consciousness.

How was the Cold War manifested in Lake Geneva? There were many manifestations of it in Lake Geneva, far too many to recount here. Several, however, should be noted.

In 1949, when I was in the second grade at Central School, the teacher had the class practice “duck and cover” drills. If the loudspeaker in our class room announced that an atomic bomb was about to be dropped on us, everyone was supposed to duck under their desk. Even though I was only a second grader, I thought that this advice was ludicrous. Merely ducking under a desk would not protect us if an atomic bomb was dropped on us.

As I grew older I became aware of other manifestations of the Cold War. At the southeast corner of Palmer Road and Highway 67, the U.S. Air Force built a radar base from which the skies were scanned for Soviet bombers. The radar base’s airmen were frequently in Lake Geneva during the weekends. At the top of the Center Street hill, the Ground Observer Corps, an Air Force Auxiliary, built a tower that was occupied 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by volunteers who scoured the sky with binoculars looking for Soviet bombers that were on their way to drop an atomic bomb on Chicago.

When I began working for the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva in 1959, I learned that Civil Defense supplies were stored in the basement of the Post Office which were to be used in the event that an atomic bomb was dropped. When the city’s fire sirens warned of approaching Soviet bombers, as many residents as possible were to shelter in the basement of the Post Office.

When I was a freshman, leaflets were distributed in high school that announced that anyone interested in earning $25 for a day’s work should assemble in front of the high school on Saturday at 8 a.m. I showed up at 8 a.m., but the quota of workers that were needed had already been filled. Several of my friends were selected for the job. They told me that they would return to the high school at 4 p.m. I went to the high school at 4 p.m. to meet my friends. They told me that they had be taken by bus to an area near Union Grove where they dug up the graves in an old cemetery and moved them about a mile to the east.

The cemetery was where a new U. S. Air Force Base, Richard Bong Field, named after a World War II fighter pilot from Wisconsin, was to be built. As it turned out the Richard Bong Air Force Base was never built. The area where it was supposed to have been located is today a nature preserve.

In 1960 after I entered Whitewater State College — today the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater — as a freshman I joined the Peace Studies Club. The political science professor who was the Peace Studies Club’s faculty advisor told us that we no longer had to fear an atomic bomb. The Cold War, he told us, was coming to an end. Fortunately he was right.