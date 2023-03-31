A driver was critically injured as the result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred about 11:26 a.m., March 31 in the Town of Richmond, according to a press release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

The Walworth County Sheriff's 911 Communication Center received a report of a head-on collision between two vehicles on Walworth County Highway A near Johnson Road about 11:26 a.m., March 31.

Initial reports indicated that one of the vehicles was on fire.

Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies noticed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The driver was out of the vehicle and had sustained critical injuries, according to the press release.

Police said the driver was treated at the scene by Medix Ambulance and the Delavan Fire Department and was transported to a trauma center by Flight for Life.

The driver's name is being withheld pending family notification, according to the press release.

An initial investigation indicated that a vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the center line of Walworth County Highway A east of Johnson Road and struck the victim's vehicle.

Police said the operator of that vehicle was cited for operating left of center causing great bodily harm.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Delavan Fire Department, Medix Ambulance, Mercy Hospital MDI and Walworth County Highway Department.