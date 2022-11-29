 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver charged with THC possession after reportedly sideswiping car in Elkhorn
alert top story

Driver charged with THC possession after reportedly sideswiping car in Elkhorn

A man is facing his second possession charge after reportedly sideswiping a car in Elkhorn on Nov. 19, resulting in a crash. 

Neal C Conley, 44, of 426 Mooreland Rd., Madison, has been charged with possession of tetrahydrocannabinols-second and subsequent offense, repeater.

Officers were dispatched to westbound Highway 12 near Highway 11 in the City of Elkhorn for a crash. An officer was advised that one vehicle was sideswiped and went into the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle in the ditch said she was driving west on Highway 12 when a vehicle came speeding up to her, side swiping her car, resulting in the crash.

Officers made contact with Conley, the defendant, who appeared to be unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and had glassy/reddish eyes. He was found to be in possession of three jars of marijuana labeled Delta-9 THC, all of which tested positive for weed.

People are also reading…

Poor sleep can lead to a host of bodily malfunctions. It’s important you maintain good sleep hygiene.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delavan man charged with attempted homicide in Burlington

Delavan man charged with attempted homicide in Burlington

Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.

"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Gaslighting' Is Merriam-Webster's 2022 Word of the Year