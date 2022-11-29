Driver charged with THC possession after reportedly sideswiping car in Elkhorn

A man is facing his second possession charge after reportedly sideswiping a car in Elkhorn on Nov. 19, resulting in a crash.

Neal C Conley, 44, of 426 Mooreland Rd., Madison, has been charged with possession of tetrahydrocannabinols-second and subsequent offense, repeater.

Officers were dispatched to westbound Highway 12 near Highway 11 in the City of Elkhorn for a crash. An officer was advised that one vehicle was sideswiped and went into the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle in the ditch said she was driving west on Highway 12 when a vehicle came speeding up to her, side swiping her car, resulting in the crash.

Officers made contact with Conley, the defendant, who appeared to be unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and had glassy/reddish eyes. He was found to be in possession of three jars of marijuana labeled Delta-9 THC, all of which tested positive for weed.