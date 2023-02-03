As Lake Geneva’s paid parking period is set to begin, several Downtown business owners have made it clear that they are not in favor of a $4 an hour weekend parking rate.

The city’s paid parking period is set to begin Feb. 1 and will last through Nov. 14.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council have approved a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a projected $1.8 million budget deficit.

Lake Geneva’s parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily.

Several Downtown business owners have requested that the city hold off on the $4 an hour weekend parking rate to determine other sources of revenue.

The city council members also approved to increase the city’s parking fine from $20 to $50 to help offset the projected budget shortfall.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said paid parking— including the $4 an hour weekend parking rate— and the $50 fine will go into effect as of this week.

“It’s in place, the $4 an hour parking for Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

Elder said, last week, his staff has been busy preparing the parking kiosks for the paid parking period.

“We’re knocking snow off of the solar panels and doing some preventative maintenance, getting everything tuned up,” Elder said. “We will be out from here until the middle of November.”

While the parking operations staff was busy preparing the parking kiosks, several Downtown business owners posted signs on their windows last week which read “Say no to $4 parking. Call Mayor Klein” with a contact number listed for Mayor Charlene Klein.

Tyler Dempsey, owner of Wholistic Connections, said he received his sign Jan. 25 and posted it on his business’s window that same day.

“I would say within the first 10 minutes of receiving it, I put it up there,” Dempsey said of the sign.

Dempsey said he is concerned that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate will discourage people from shopping in the Downtown area.

“I think in the short term it will deter the locals from coming down here more than they are already coming down,” Dempsey said. “In my opinion you will still have people coming in from all these different places this year, but I feel like that will turn them off and next year they will say, ‘Let’s so somewhere else because we can park there for free.’”

Dempsey said he has talked with customers who also are disappointed about the $4 an hour weekend parking rate.

“I do have a good local presence from people around town,” Dempsey said. “They’re kind of disgusted by it. I haven’t had too many tourists come in being that it’s the winter months.”

Several other Downtown business owners did not want to comment last week about the signs or the weekend parking rate.

Elder said he and his staff have received complaints regarding the the parking rate and the fine increase.

“Nobody likes paying for parking, and people like parking tickets even less,” Elder said.

Several Downtown business owners and representatives expressed their concerns about the $4 an hour parking rate during a special city council meeting, Jan. 19.

Alastair Cumming, co-owner of Sopra Bistro, called the $4 an hour parking rate “obscene” and said it will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva.

“All I know $4 is obscene. In a small tourist town, it’s obscene,” Cumming said. “I’ve been in every state in America. I’ve been in small, tourist towns— west coast, east coast, ski towns— I’ve never come across $4 an hour, ever. We’re naive if we don’t recognize the fact that it will impact the amount of people coming into our town.”

Amy DeGrazio, owner of Edie’s Boutique and Marigold Boutique, said the city needs to find other sources of revenue besides parking. She said she is concerned that the parking rate will continue to increase beyond $4 an hour in the upcoming years.

“If parking is your only source that you’re looking at what happens when $4 is not enough for the next budget? Do we go to $5? Do we go to $6?,” DeGrazio said. “We’re going to max out, so we need other sources of revenue.”

Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said she is concerned that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate will cause less people to shop in the Downtown businesses.

“If we don’t have shoppers, we’re going to have vacant storefronts,” Binanti said.

A parking discussion group recently was formed to present alternatives to increasing the parking rate and to develop long-term parking solutions for the City of Lake Geneva.

Some of the ideas that the group has proposed includes:

Establishing year-round parking

Implementing paid parking zones in the Maple Park Historic District

Establishing paid parking at Veterans Park

Charging residents $10 for parking passes

Converting “Parking Lot D,” located by the Geneva Lake Museum, into a paid parking lot and constructing additional paid parking areas behind the museum

Increasing paid parking hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Implementing all six options could generate about $1 million for the City of Lake Geneva, but there would still be about a $753,000 shortfall in the city’s budget for 2023.

Elder said he is pleased with the options that the parking discussion group has proposed.

“I think that group came up with some very viable solutions, and we would like to pursue those in whatever way we can,” Elder said.

Several city officials and business owners have asked that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate be held off until April to give the discussion group more time to present more detailed alternatives to the $4 an hour parking rate.

Elder said, at this time, there is no set date for when the group will present more detailed options.

“Nothing is on the calendar right now,” he said.