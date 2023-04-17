Lake Geneva Downtown Business owners recently had an opportunity to weigh in on possible parking options for their employees.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District recently distributed a survey to Downtown business owners related to employee parking.

City officials have discussed options for employee parking during the past couple of months after a $4-an-hour weekend parking rate was approved by the city council to help offset a budget deficit for 2023.

A parking ad hoc committee recently was established to discuss options for handling the city's parking issues.

Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said she recently distributed about 217 surveys to Downtown business owners, and about 49 responded.

Binanti presented the results of the survey during the April 6 parking ad hoc committee meeting.

She said, based on the survey, the average Downtown business operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with two shifts a day, with the exception of bars and restaurants.

One of the survey questions asked business owners, as a short-term solution, would they be willing to encourage staff to park in remote lots for a low-cost or no-cost parking rate.

Binanti said about 34% of the business owners answered "yes" and about 65% answered "no." She said several business owners expressed concern about their employees having to walk a long distance to and from work and having to walk several blocks after working a long shift.

Several restaurant owners indicated that they were concerned about having their employees walk several blocks while carrying cash.

Another question asked business owners, as a long-term solution, would they be in favor of a parking structure being constructed in the Downtown area.

Binanti said about 71% of the business owners "yes," and about 29% answered "no."

Another question asked business owners if they would be in favor of the city establishing a parking pass program, which would allow employees to park in designated areas.

Binanti said about 79% of the business owners answered "yes," about 20% answered "no."

"There's that consideration that staff would be willing to purchase a pass if there's a designated lot," Binanti said.

The parking ad hoc committee members also discussed options for establishing additional parking areas near the Downtown.

Terence Pisano, parking ad hoc committee member, said he recently met with representatives from US Bank, 303 Center St., about the city using their parking lot during the weekends, which has about 25 parking stalls.

Pisano said representatives from the bank indicated that they would be willing to talk to the city about using their parking during the afternoon on Saturdays and during the day on Sundays.

"He has to have it available for his own business, but he's open minded to talking about that," Pisano said. "So there's 25 spaces right there that are a half a block from the Downtown."

Pisano said the city also could considering using parking spaces behind a dental office on Wisconsin Street during the weekends.

"Those spaces are never utilized during the weekends," Pisano said. "I use that as a cut through often on those busy days because I can get through there, and that's always vacant."

Pisano said he recently visited Galena, Illinois which has a designated parking garage for Downtown business workers. He said that is another option the city could consider.

"I think that's what was creative about their solution, their designated parking garage is for employees only," Pisano said.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, proposed that additional parking be established near Eastview Elementary School for Downtown business employees.

He said the city could remove the tennis courts and skateboard park near Eastview Elementary School to establish the additional parking. He said there are already tennis courts located in the Maple Park Historic District and at Badger High School, and the skateboard park could be moved to Veterans Park.

"It's only a block away from Downtown. There's lights down there already. They walk by the police department. It's a perfect opportunity where they don't have to be trolleyed in. They can walk," Condos said. "Its for people who work late or after seven at night. Eastview School is around city hall and US Bank. There's so many places in this area where that last shift can park without being Downtown, and it's pretty well lit. So there's some options out there."

Fred Gahl, parking ad hoc committee member, said he would be in favor of the city considering adding more parking spaces near Eastview Elementary School.

"I love the Eastview parking idea," Gahl said. "I think that we need to identify all the potential spots in our inventory."

Members of the parking ad hoc committee are set to continue to discuss proposed parking options during upcoming meetings.