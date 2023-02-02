The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public input on a new charter to encourage businesses, non-government organizations and communities to combat the effects of climate change in our state.

The charter, which is part of the DNR’s Green Tier Program (https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/GreenTier), will help members reduce greenhouse gases and collaborate on projects that improves climate resiliency and equity in their own backyards, while empowering businesses and local government leaders to team up on taking meaningful steps to mitigate climate change, share knowledge and ideas and combine efforts to help Wisconsin be more sustainable.

This charter builds on the efforts of organizations that already have climate goals, are reducing their environmental footprint, and are proactively mitigating future climate risks. It facilitates interactions between businesses, local governments and other organizations to make our state more climate resilient, including those that want to be part of the solution but don’t know where to start.

The goals of this charter agreement are to:

Help member organizations set goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Facilitate collaboration on projects that solve local issues related to climate change while encouraging implementation of projects with an emphasis on environmental justice and equity.

Provide a structure for businesses and municipalities to share ideas and take actions that lead to superior environmental performance and help mitigate, adapt and become more resilient to the effects of climate change.

The collaboration that this charter facilitates will amplify the results of all our efforts.

To learn more about the 10-page “Green Tier Charter Agreement for Superior Environmental Performance and Climate Action,” review the draft charter online at https://widnr.widen.net/s/rjbbvmd2td/climatecharterdraftcharter.

Submitting comments

The DNR will accept written comments from the public regarding the proposed charter until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Direct comments and requests to GreenTier@Wisconsin.gov.

Event details

The public meeting on the proposed new charter supporting climate resilience will be held online via Zoom from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlduytrTsrGNM9c-vZVyONms8T4kK99ECN or participate by phone at 312-626-6799 (Meeting ID 818 1553 0127 and Passcode 078267).

In making a final decision to issue a charter, the DNR will determine whether the proposed charter meets the requirements of Section 299.83(7e) of the Wisconsin Statutes and whether the entities in the association have the resources to carry out the charter. A decision by the DNR to issue a charter is not subject to review under state laws governing contested case hearings.

