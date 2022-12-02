DNR Secretary Preston Cole retires, closes chapter on 35 years of public service

Gov. Tony Evers announced Nov. 18 that Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole would be retiring from the Evers Administration on Nov. 23 after a 35-year career in public service.

“Preston has been an integral part of my administration since day one, and we are sorry to see him go,“ Evers said. “With his help, we brought science back to the DNR, we helped ensure Wisconsinites have cleaner, safer water, and we are tackling climate change head-on, all while supporting our state park system and the outdoor recreational economy.”

During his tenure at the DNR, Cole led the agency to deliver on Evers‘ commitment to ensure clean water for all, developing strategies for climate resilience, rural prosperity, outdoor recreation, and public health and safety. Under Cole’s leadership between 2019 and 2021, the DNR made significant grant and loan awards to Wisconsin farmers, local municipalities, and stakeholders to promote clean water initiatives including more than $587 million in Clean Water Fund loans for municipal wastewater treatment projects and more than $148 million in Safe Drinking Water loans, with many funded projects occurring in historically underserved communities.

Wisconsin‘s state parks saw record attendance in 2019, 2020 and 2021, with attendance topping 20 million visitors. Resident annual park sticker sales increased 43% and non-resident annual admission sticker sales increased by 142% by July 2021. Cole oversaw the implementation of “Your Pass Now,“ an online park admission program, and continued implementation of electronic payment kiosks, making it easier for park visitors to purchase their park passes.

Following the direction of Executive Order #52, the DNR is co-leading the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, which released an updated report on climate change in February 2022. The report is the most comprehensive assessment to date on the impact of climate change in Wisconsin and includes details on the continued warming and increased precipitation throughout the state.

Under Cole‘s leadership in 2021, in collaboration with public, private and non-governmental partners, the State of Wisconsin joined the national One Trillion Tree Planting Pledge, pledging to conserve 125,000 acres of forestland and plant 75 million trees by the end of 2030. When fully realized, this pledge will result in sequestering an additional 28.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next 50 years.

Evers appointed Secretary Cole to the DNR in December 2018. Prior to his appointment, Cole spent 11 years serving on the Natural Resources Board after appointments in 2007 by Gov. Jim Doyle, and 2013 by Gov. Scott Walker. Additionally, he served as the Natural Resources Board chair in 2013 and 2014.

Cole previously served as Commissioner of the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services and as Director of Operations for the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works. He drew distinction for becoming the first Black forester hired by the Missouri Department of Conservation, where he began his career.