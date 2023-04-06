The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting artwork entries from high school students for its 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin attending public, private and parochial schools or homeschooled students. Artwork entries should focus on outdoor recreation, animals or plants in Wisconsin.

“The admission sticker design contest is a wonderful opportunity for high schoolers across the state to blend their artistic creativity and interest in our natural resources, and to see that creativity on hundreds of thousands of cars across the state,” said Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director. “We are grateful for all of the students who submit artwork. It’s always a pleasure to see the entries. It’s never an easy choice to pick just one design.”

The vehicle admission stickers (dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/admission) provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. All motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas must have a vehicle admission sticker. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

Materials for the 2024 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through Sunday, April 30.

Rules, submission guidelines, tips for a winning design and past sticker design winners are available on the DNR’s state park and forest vehicle admission sticker design contest website at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/designcontest.

In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County IAT American Pokeweed.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment IAT Bridge and Boardwalk.jpg IAT Common Selfheal.jpg IAT Creeping Bellflower 2.jpg IAT Delicate Fern Moss.jpg IAT Erect Hedgeparsley 2.jpg IAT Giant Chickweed.jpg IAT Motherwort.jpg IAT Pine Cones.jpg IAT Sign.jpg IAT Tall Hairy Agrimony.jpg Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker IAT Trail View 2.jpg IAT Trail View.jpg IAT Whitewater Creek 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Ascent.jpg Ice Age Trail Bird's Foot Trefoil.jpg Ice Age Trail Black Raspberry.jpg Ice Age Trail Black-Eyed Susan.jpg Ice Age Trail Boletes fungi (mushroom) on forest floor.jpg Ice Age Trail Wild Parsnip.jpg Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View in Pine Plantation.jpg Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View.jpg Ice Age Trail Common Chicory (Blue Dandelion).jpg Ice Age Trail Common Crownvetch.jpg Ice Age Trail Common Mullein (Aaron's Rod).jpg Ice Age Trail Common Yarrow.jpg Ice Age Trail Creeping Thistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Deptford Pink.jpg Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer .jpg Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Evening Primrose.jpg Ice Age Trail Fallen Tree .jpg Ice Age Trail False Solomon's Seal.jpg Ice Age Trail False Sunflower.jpg Ice Age Trail Flowering Spurge.jpg Ice Age Trail "Flowing Well" in Town of Whitewater.jpg Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail Ice Age Trail Gray Dogwood.jpg Ice Age Trail Hoary Verbena.jpg Ice Age Trail Illinois Tick Trefoil 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Panicledleaf Tick Trefoil.jpg Ice Age Trail Marker Post.jpg Ice Age Trail Mile Marker Post.jpg Ice Age Trail Morrow's Honeysuckle.jpg Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Northern Catalpa.jpg Ice Age Trail Oriental Ladies Thumb.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view Ice Age Trail Oxeye Dairy.jpg Ice Age Trail Perennial Sowthistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg Ice Age Trail Pine Plantation.jpg Ice Age Trail Pinnate Prairie Coneflower.jpg Ice Age Trail Prairie Fleabane.jpg Ice Age Trail Prarie Clearning Under Power Lines.jpg Ice Age Trail Queen Anne's Lace (Wild Carrot).jpg Ice Age Trail Rock covered with Schreber's Big Red Stem Moss.jpg Ice Age Trail Rock Deposits.jpg Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail Ice Age Trail Scenic Lake Overlook 1.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook Ice Age Trail Shrub Lespedeza.jpg Ice Age Trail Smooth Sumac.jpg Ice Age Trail Soapwort.jpg St. John's Wort blooming along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail Ice Age Trail Steep Climb.jpg Ice Age Trail Thistle Field with feeding Great Spangled Fritillary butterfly.jpg Ice Age Trail Trichaptum fungi on tree.jpg Ice Age Trail View from Bench.jpg Ice Age Trail Walking Path in Forest.jpg Ice Age Trail Whitewater Lake.jpg Ice Age Trail Wild Bergamot.jpg Ice Age Trail Red Spotted Purple Butterfly.jpg