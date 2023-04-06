The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting artwork entries from high school students for its 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.
Now in its 33rd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin attending public, private and parochial schools or homeschooled students. Artwork entries should focus on outdoor recreation, animals or plants in Wisconsin.
“The admission sticker design contest is a wonderful opportunity for high schoolers across the state to blend their artistic creativity and interest in our natural resources, and to see that creativity on hundreds of thousands of cars across the state,” said Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director. “We are grateful for all of the students who submit artwork. It’s always a pleasure to see the entries. It’s never an easy choice to pick just one design.”
The vehicle admission stickers (dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/admission) provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. All motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas must have a vehicle admission sticker. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.
Materials for the 2024 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through Sunday, April 30.
Rules, submission guidelines, tips for a winning design and past sticker design winners are available on the DNR’s state park and forest vehicle admission sticker design contest website at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/designcontest.
In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County
IAT American Pokeweed.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment
IAT Bridge and Boardwalk.jpg
IAT Common Selfheal.jpg
IAT Creeping Bellflower 2.jpg
IAT Delicate Fern Moss.jpg
IAT Erect Hedgeparsley 2.jpg
IAT Giant Chickweed.jpg
IAT Motherwort.jpg
IAT Pine Cones.jpg
IAT Sign.jpg
IAT Tall Hairy Agrimony.jpg
Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker
IAT Trail View 2.jpg
IAT Trail View.jpg
IAT Whitewater Creek 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Ascent.jpg
Ice Age Trail Bird's Foot Trefoil.jpg
Ice Age Trail Black Raspberry.jpg
Ice Age Trail Black-Eyed Susan.jpg
Ice Age Trail Boletes fungi (mushroom) on forest floor.jpg
Ice Age Trail Wild Parsnip.jpg
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View in Pine Plantation.jpg
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View.jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Chicory (Blue Dandelion).jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Crownvetch.jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Mullein (Aaron's Rod).jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Yarrow.jpg
Ice Age Trail Creeping Thistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Deptford Pink.jpg
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer .jpg
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Evening Primrose.jpg
Ice Age Trail Fallen Tree .jpg
Ice Age Trail False Solomon's Seal.jpg
Ice Age Trail False Sunflower.jpg
Ice Age Trail Flowering Spurge.jpg
Ice Age Trail "Flowing Well" in Town of Whitewater.jpg
Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Ice Age Trail Gray Dogwood.jpg
Ice Age Trail Hoary Verbena.jpg
Ice Age Trail Illinois Tick Trefoil 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Panicledleaf Tick Trefoil.jpg
Ice Age Trail Marker Post.jpg
Ice Age Trail Mile Marker Post.jpg
Ice Age Trail Morrow's Honeysuckle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Northern Catalpa.jpg
Ice Age Trail Oriental Ladies Thumb.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view
Ice Age Trail Oxeye Dairy.jpg
Ice Age Trail Perennial Sowthistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pine Plantation.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pinnate Prairie Coneflower.jpg
Ice Age Trail Prairie Fleabane.jpg
Ice Age Trail Prarie Clearning Under Power Lines.jpg
Ice Age Trail Queen Anne's Lace (Wild Carrot).jpg
Ice Age Trail Rock covered with Schreber's Big Red Stem Moss.jpg
Ice Age Trail Rock Deposits.jpg
Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail
Ice Age Trail Scenic Lake Overlook 1.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook
Ice Age Trail Shrub Lespedeza.jpg
Ice Age Trail Smooth Sumac.jpg
Ice Age Trail Soapwort.jpg
St. John's Wort blooming along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Ice Age Trail Steep Climb.jpg
Ice Age Trail Thistle Field with feeding Great Spangled Fritillary butterfly.jpg
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Troy State Wildlife Area in the Town of Lafayette in Walworth County. Wisconsin is home to more than 6 million acres of public lands. Located about three miles north of Elkhorn, 1,201-acre Troy State Wildlife Area offers three parcels located on County Hwy. A, Hodges Road, and on Peck Station Road/Rustic Road 120 (pictured) between County Hwys. A and ES. Consisting of wetlands, shrub carr and some forest, Troy State Wildlife Area offers a variety of recreational opportunities including birding, cross-country skiing, fishing, hiking, hunting, trapping, wild edibles/gathering, and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Lands/WildlifeAreas/troy.html.