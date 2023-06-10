Members of a local disc golf course group hope to be able to continue their favorite activity near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, even when the property is developed.
Lake Geneva officials purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property from White River Holdings LLC last year for about $6 million and are considering potential uses for the property, which will be approved by the city council.
The Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee has been formed to recommend potential uses for the property to the city council.
Members of the White River Rippers meet at the White River Disc Golf Course, 299 Mill St., which is located near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property every Tuesday afternoon to play rounds of disc gold, and they hope to still be able to do so after the property is developed.
Representatives from the White River Rippers hope to either design a new disc golf course, install new holes to the existing course or have the city maintain the current course as part of the future plans for Hillmoor.
Members of the disc golf group presented proposed plans for the disc golf course to the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, May 24.
Nathaniel Holden, co-founder of the White River Rippers, said representatives from the Professional Disc Golf Association have offered to work with the group to either design a new course or install new holes to the current course near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
“If this is a possibility we could have a world class course on the Hillmoor property, and it could potentially be something for people to pay to play so it could draw some revenue to the community,” he said.
However, Holden said the group’s main goal is for the city to continue to operate the White River Disc Golf Course.
“I would say that are number one priority here is that we don’t lose our disc golf course,” Holden said. “That’s definitely our number one thing.”
Holden said the disc golf course could coincide with other proposed uses for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
“We would like to share this property with hikers, mountain bikers, picnicers, fishermen and potentially kayakers,” Holden said. “We have a dog park and skate park on the same property that we share and coexist with other groups.”
Mayor Charlene Klein asked Holden if he would be in favor of a multi-use course being established near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, which could be used by both disc golfers and “ball” golfers.
Holden said that would not be an “ideal situation,” but he would prefer to have a multi-use course than no disc golf course.
“It wouldn’t be my ideal situation, but it would be better than losing the course,” Holden said. “The ‘ball’ golf course isn’t my ideal disc golf course; however, there’s so many guys who have played many times out there and they have fallen in love with the course so much that they would be really hurt to see it go. That would be crazy for us to not have a course out there.”
Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing, who is a member of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, asked Holden if he would be in favor of the disc golf course being relocated to a wooded area of Hillmoor.
Holden said he would be in favor of such a proposal but he is not certain if other disc golfers would like the idea.
“I would personally love that,” Holden said. “However, I know there’s people who have had so many memories of the course the way it is. I kind of want to speak on their behalf, as well. If it were to come down to something where it’s a course in the woods out there as opposed to no course, then we’re going to do anything we can to keep disc golf in Lake Geneva.”
Amount of useSeveral of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee members asked how often is the course use.
Holden said he sees many people using the course regularly. He said according to an app called “U Drive” thousands of rounds have been logged on the disc golf course.
“So it proves that the course is being used,” Holden said. “As a guy who is out there three times a week I see the course full of people, as well as the skate park and dog park. I think it’s great to see people out in Mother Nature.”
Michael Krajovic, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said he noticed several people using the disc golf course during the winter months.
“I was out on the property in January and February, and I was surprised that there were people out there playing,” Krajovic said. “It was like 30 or 40 degrees.”
David Quickel, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said he has noticed more people using the disc golf course during the past few years.
“I live on the frisbee golf course and I see you guys using it some now, but for four or five years you didn’t see anybody out there— literally zero,” Quickel said. “Maybe it’s like pickleball and it didn’t catch on right away.”
Holden said the sport has grown in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID enhanced the sport’s popularity immensely because people couldn’t play the sport they had been playing,” Holden said. “It was a great way to get outside and stay active.”
History of the courseThe White River Disc Golf Course was established in 2014 and was designed by Watch It Bend of Marquette, Michigan.
Quickel said he was a member of the Lake Geneva Park Board of Commissioners when the disc golf course was proposed, and he was in favor of the project.
“I thought it sounded like a great idea,” Quickel said. “I was on the park board at the time. It seemed like a good use of the facility.”
Holden said he and a friend started the White River Rippers in 2021 to encourage more people to use the course. He said the group has about 250 members.
“It’s a great way to grow the sport. It’s a great, fun way to just get out and be with people,” Holden said. “I’ve pretty much created a whole new group of friends that I don’t know if I would have ever met if I didn’t start this club.”
Growing the sportHolden said the White River Rippers plan to partner with the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and other local organizations to establish youth disc golf programs.
“We’re trying to do anything we can to help grow the sport, especially to the youth,” Holden said. “The fact that it’s something you can so easily do with your family is one of the things that make it so great. You can be of any skill set to throw a frisbee.”
Holden said disc golf sets are available for check out at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
“So people who would like to check the sport out or if their family would like to go, they can check out a set of discs just like they would a library book, go to the local course and try it out,” Holden said.
