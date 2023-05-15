Dementia Friends Wisconsin will be holding an approximately one-hour informational session this Thurday, May 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St. in Whitewater.

Attendees don't need to know someone with dementia or be a dementia expert to become a Dementia Friend.

Dementia Friends is the largest-ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia, with a goal of transforming the way people think, talk and act about the disease. The May 18 Dementia Friends informational session will help attendees learn about dementia and the small ways they can help.

Register in advance online at bit.ly/3o8xkcV or contact Sarah French at sfrench@whitewater-wi.gov or 262-458-2782.