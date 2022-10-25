Delavan resident recognized for more than 40 years of service to Civil Air Patrol

A Delavan resident has spent more than four decades assisting people during emergency situations.

Lisa Amburgey recently was recognized for her 42 years of service with U.S. Air Force’s Civil Air Patrol. She currently is an emergency services training officer for the Walworth County Composite Squadron No. 184, which is a part of the Civil Air Patrol.

She also has obtained the highest rank for the Civil Air Patrol, which is lieutenant colonel.

Amburgey said during her time with the Civil Air Patrol she has responded to several aircraft accidents, missing person incidents and disaster relief missions.

She said some of her more memorable missions include the Midwest Express Airlines Flight 105 crash that occurred in September 1985 in an open field near Milwaukee and the Stevie Ray Vaughan helicopter crash that occurred in August 1990 near East Troy.

“Most of them; however, are simple. If a plane lands hard or crashes, it starts to do a signal, and we have special machines that we use with that to locate the aircraft,” Amburgey said. “Most of my work is in emergency services.”

Amburgey joined the Civil Air Patrol in 1980 as a member of the Pennsylvania Wing Squadron 902. She later moved to Wisconsin and became a member of the Kenosha Composite Squadron, Racine Composite Squadron and Walworth County Composite Squadron.

“When I first started in Pennsylvania I was working and training in the Appalachian Mountains, and I started as a very plain cadet with very little training,” Amburgey said. “Within a couple of years, I was in a leadership position.”

As an emergency services training officer, Amburgey helps train between 25 to 30 Civil Air Patrol cadets in Walworth County. She also helps train cadets for other squadrons in Wisconsin and in other states.

Amburgey said she enjoys serving as a trainer and assisting younger members.

“I think what I have enjoyed the most is my accomplishments in helping people go from where I was as an airman to my rank, training them and having them now train another generation,” Amburgey said. “Most of my training is in Walco, but I also help out in other areas.”

James McClure said Amburgey has been a valuable member of the Civil Air Patrol during the past 42 years and has done a quality job of mentoring other members.

“She’s a living legend who has made incredible contributions to all three of the Civil Air Patrol’s core missions: emergency services, aerospace education and cadet instruction,” McClure said. “In the year since I joined the Civil Air Patrol, Lisa has served as my official mentor in the program. There is no answer she can’t offer, no wisdom she can’t provide.”

Amburgey said her father, who served in the U.S. Navy, helped spark her interest in the Civil Air Patrol.

“One day when he was coming home, he told me there was a bunch of kids by one of the hangars and that they were marching around. He said, ‘Maybe you should go over and see what they are doing,’” Amburgey said. “I went over, and I’ve been a member ever since.”

Amburgey said being involved with the Civil Air Patrol helps people develop valuable life skills and gives them the opportunity to assist others.

“It takes you from not knowing a whole lot to getting leadership skills, learning how to teach other people, being motivated and being organized,” she said.

Receiving life saving awardsAmburgey recently received a life saving award from the City of Delavan Fire Department for administering the Heimlich Maneuver and performing other live-saving measures to a resident in her apartment in February 2020.

The award presentation was delayed because of the coronavirus.

Amburgey received another life saving award in 2011 for performing the Heimlich Maneuver and CPR to a person who was choking on a piece of sausage during a Super Bowl party.

She credits her training with the Civil Air Patrol for being able to help save those lives.

“If I didn’t have the training from the Civil Air Patrol, I wouldn’t have been able to help somebody,” Amburgey said. “That kind of tells you some of the things we learn and how valuable they are.”

McClure said Amburgey’s past experience helps make her a valuable emergency services training officer for the Civil Air Patrol.

“Imagine the inspiration to teen cadets of someone who has gone from cadet to lieutenant colonel and has saved two lives in the last decade of four decades of service,” McClure said.

Other community involvementBesides being involved with the Civil Air Patrol, Amburgey also is the community service president for the Walworth County chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness and a member of the St. Patrick Parish in Elkhorn, helping to coordinate Masses for nursing homes.

“Between the three of them, I keep moving,” she said.

Amburgey also has served as a substitute teacher for the Delavan-Darien School District. She said she is impressed with the technology that the students use in the classroom.

“It’s amazing. When I was a kid, we didn’t even have calculators and now they each have their own computers,” Amburgey said. “So it’s been a dramatic change.”

Continued involvementAmburgey said she plans to continue to be involved with the Civil Air Patrol for at least the next several years.

“My next goal is 50 years,” Amburgey said. “Lieutenant colonel is the highest I can go. So all of my accomplishments after this will be as a result of emergency services training, and I’m a specialist in several areas.”