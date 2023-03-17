Projected continued enrollment declines at Grades 3K-5 Williams Bay Elementary School saw the Williams Bay Board of Education approve the elimination of two teaching positions for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

The move came March 13 at the behest of Williams Bay School District Administrator Dr. Bill White.

“We talked in our budget conversations and our open enrollment conversations and staffing,” White noted. “We need to eliminate two elementary positions due to low enrollment.”

Enrollment at Williams Bay Elementary School, currently at 316 students, is projected to drop to 300 for the 2023-2024 school year.

One third grade and one fourth grade teaching position will be eliminated following the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

“We have seen lower numbers enroll at the early grade levels,” White explained. “This is due to less children in the community. We believe this has a lot to do with home prices and people having less children. We are not seeing a high number of children residing in the district enrolling in other schools.”

White reported that other staffing changes to be made in advance of the 2023-2024 school year will include transitioning one of the district’s three 4K teaching positions to 5K with the elimination of one 4K classroom, and the hiring of a new district library media specialists to replace 34-year incumbent Amy Mitchell, whose retirement was approved last month.

High school staffing

At White’s recommendation, the Board of Education approved changes to administrative staffing at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, including elimination of the part-time dean of students position, created with the 2022-2023 school year and currently filled on a 60% time basis by retired veteran educator Daniel J. Dowden, who will serve through the end of the school year.

In related news, at White’s behest, the Board of Education approved the creation of a full-time associate principal position at Williams Bay Middle School-High School for the 2023-24 school year.

“We’re recommending on the administrative side to create an associate principal position and eliminate the dean of students position,” White told the board. “By creating this associate principal position it gives that person the ability to help with evaluations and help with more administrative-type things ... They would do what the dean of students is currently doing. They would handle the discipline, the attendance, some of those day-to-day pieces ... and also evaluate staff, do different things.”

Board of Education Treasurer Dr. Patrick Peyer was supportive of the plan.

“What seems to be universally happening — around this area, around the state, around the country — is increasing student needs and support for behavior and other issues that one principal alone cannot manage,” noted Peyer, a veteran 25-year higher education administrator who currently serves as vice president of student affairs at Rock Valley College, a comprehensive two-year community college in Rockford, Ill.

White, who served earlier in his career as an associate principal, said the addition of a middle school-high school associate principal would allow Principal Emily Soley-Johnson to focus more of her time and energies on educational leadership activities among the faculty.

“For one person to do those jobs, and really lead instructionally, is really a major, major challenge,” White said, noting it’s likely the district would be hiring a candidate from outside the Williams Bay School District to fill the newly-created position. “And we certainly have a lot of room for growth. We’re a great school district, we have great schools, but we need to continue to grow ... You cannot be handling all that discipline, doing all the attendance, chasing kids, all those kind of things that happen, and still be expected to be that instructional leader ... Ultimately, what we’re trying to do is really take something off of our principal’s plate so they can focus on that instructional leadership piece ... The focus is to get as much instructional leadership done as we can.”

In other personnel news on March 13, the Board of Education approved:

Resignations tendered by elementary teachers Molly Schauer (four-year-old kindergarten) and Marissa Steppke (fourth grade).

The retirement of 30-year high school chemistry and physics teacher Kara Robotham.

The appointment of Randle Toepfer as varsity golf coach.

Settlement announced

White announced to the board that an 85-page government entity settlement agreement had been reached in a three-year class action lawsuit brought by California-based personal injury law firm Frantz Law Group, APLC against Washington, D.C.-based electronic cigarette maker JUUL Labs, Inc. to help mitigate the U.S. public health crisis in this country caused by youth e-cigarette vaping.

Related class action litigation against Richmond, Va.-based tobacco company Altria Group, Inc., JUUL’s owner, is ongoing.

White said he joined the class action lawsuit against vaping device providers JUUL Labs and Altria Group on behalf of the Williams Bay School District two years ago, noting “thousands of schools” nationwide had signed onto the lawsuit.

“We know that our kids, particularly our teens, are heavily impacted by vaping,” White said. “We know it’s basically an epidemic amongst kids. We certainly deal with a number of kids that have been caught vaping and we know it’s a big issue. I just felt it (the class action lawsuit) was a good message to be a part of, saying it (vaping) is just not appropriate. I think the whole reason they (Frantz) went after those two companies is because they did really heavily market to kids.”

The Williams Bay School District will receive approximately $16,000 from the settlement with JUUL Labs, White estimating the district will net approximately $10,000 after legal fees.

While plans for the lawsuit proceeds have yet to be finalized, White said district’s administrative team is looking at several possibilities as they craft a proposal to bring to the board for discussion and possible action at a later date, including anti-vaping educational programs and vape detectors in the school bathrooms.

“We’re trying to look at some proactive and preventative measures to keep kids from doing it (vaping),” White noted. “We’ve already spent over ten grand dealing with these type of issues with the amount of time that goes into dealing with the kids that have been caught, trying to educate our kids about not doing it (vaping).”

The board approved the government entity settlement agreement with JUUL Labs.

White reported that Frantz is also planning a class action lawsuit against social media companies “for the damage they’ve done to children with social media,” noting the Williams Bay School District “will be a part of that one as well.”

“Certainly, social media has had a large mental impact on kids’ mental health,” White said. “I think that’s the angle they’re probably approaching it from.”

Policy updates

In other developments on March 13, the Board of Education:

Held a second reading and cast a vote approving updates to Policy No. 522.41 governing school board member and staff conflicts of interest.

Held a second reading and cast a vote approving updates to Policy No. 341.21 governing wellness, nutrition and physical activity.

Elementary play

Elementary Principal Dr. Ali Bond announced that Williams Bay Elementary School will be presenting the musical play “High School Musical Jr.” on Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24, with performances both days at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at the school, 250 Theatre Rd.

Food packaging event

Soley-Johnson announced that Williams Bay Middle School-High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), will be holding an open-to-the-community food packaging event on Saturday, March 25 from 9-11 a.m. in the school commons, with a goal of packaging 30,000 meals in support of OneMeal, a program of Rockford, Ill.-based nonprofit Kids Around the World.

Those ages 12-plus are welcomed to participate. Register at tinyurl.com/kidsonemeal.

OneMeal, which provides tens of thousands of meals daily overseas in 34 countries, empowers groups and their volunteers to pack meals for impoverished children throughout the world. One in seven children currently suffers food insecurity and lives in a chronic state of malnutrition.

For more information, visit kidsaroundtheworld.com.

9 photos from the Williams Bay boys basketball game against Palmyra-Eagle Ian McClenathan Ethan West Nicholas Schnobel Tyler McKean Elian Valadez Kelton Randall Dominic Robbins Owen King William Horgan