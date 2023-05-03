The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) has announced the upcoming May schedule of Memory Café gatherings across Walworth County and in western Racine County at Burlington.

Memory Café is a social gathering for those who are experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and for their families, friends or care partners. Memory Café is a place to have fun, share experiences and stay socially connected.

“Memory Cafés are social opportunities where the stigma of dementia is left at the door and everybody can feel comfortable and not be embarrassed about things like outbursts, wandering or incontinence issues,” said Walworth County ADRC Dementia Care Specialist Jake Sawyers. “All of that is stuff that people really shouldn’t be worried about. The stigma of the disease ... can lead to self-isolation of both the individual and the caregiver. These Memory Cafés are opportunities to get out of the house, get out of those four walls, and participate in a fun activity that is designed for all cognitive levels ... It’s also kind of an informal support group for the caregivers to create social connections with people that are in similar situations...”

Upcoming Memory Café gatherings, held at a variety of host sites, are scheduled as follows:

Walworth County Memory Café, Walworth County Health and Human Services Building, 1910 County Hwy. NN, Elkhorn — first Fridays of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon (May 5); Lake Geneva Library Memory Café, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva — second Mondays of the month from 10:30-11:30 a.m. (May 8); Lakeshore Memory Café, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn — second Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. (May 10); Delavan UCC Memory Café, Town Bank, 820 Geneva St., Delavan (RSVP by calling 262-728-2212), third Mondays of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. (May 15); Lake City Social Memory Café, Lake City Social, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva — third Tuesdays of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. (May 16); Burlington Memory Café, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington — third Fridays of the month from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (May 19).

For more information about Memory Café, contact the Walworth County ADRC at 262-741-3400.

More information about the Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center is available by calling the ADRC or visiting https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/376/Aging-Disability-Resource-Center.

Ghost Signs around the City of Racine Ghost Signs Miller Douglas.jpg Ghost Signs Schlitz - Washington Avenue.jpg Ghost Signs Just Bakery Douglas Avenue.jpg Ghost Signs Ivanhoe.jpg Ghost Signs - Pabst Famous Milwaukee Beer.jpg Ghost Signs Morey Back.jpg Ghost Signs Indian Motorcycles.jpg Ghost Signs The Times.jpg Ghost Signs - Diphtheria Cure Horizontal.jpg Ghost Signs - Wigley Close-up.jpg Ghost Signs - Racine County Bank.JPG Ghost Signs Pabst Renovated.jpg Ghost Signs - Bull Durham Belle Harbor.jpg Ghost Signs Miller Main Street Retouched.jpg Ghost Signs - Bull Durham Wisconsin Avenue.jpg Ghost Signs Morey Side Retouched.jpg Ghost Signs - Restored Pabst Ad at Ivanhoe.jpg Ghost Signs - Black Jack Gum.jpg Ghost Signs Kern.jpg Ghost Signs Gettelman Douglas.jpg Ghost Signs - Mail Pouch Tobacco 7-UP.jpg Ghost Signs Fish Joynt Retouched.jpg Ghost Signs -Schlitz Beer 936 MLK Drive.JPG Ghost Signs Racine Co. Bank.jpg Ghost Signs - Coca-Cola Belle Harbor.jpg Ghost Signs Wigley.jpg