Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, will present “Cupid Catastrophe,” a Valentine’s-themed escape room, from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

“Can you outfox the titan of tricksters, Mercury?” asks Library Director Joy Schnupp. “Cupid’s arrows have been stolen! You must solve the clues Mercury left behind and save the power of love.”

Escapees will be admitted in groups on the hour.

For more information or reservations, call library at 262-245-2709.

