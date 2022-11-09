Woman steals car in the Town of Lyons, crashes, gets arrested in McHenry County

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Nov. 1–Nov. 7. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov .

Woman steals car in the Town of Lyons, totals it, gets arrested in McHenry CountyMorgan K. Scarpino, 30, of 5514 Tennessee Ave., Clarendon Hills, Ill., has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. On Oct. 26 in the Town of Lyons at approximately 7:55 p.m., there was a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller claimed that Scarpino tackled her and demanded the car’s key fob. The defendant reportedly then raised a beer bottle above her the person’s head and threatened to hit the individual with it if they didn’t provide the car keys. Scarpino was able to get the car keys and drive away in the vehicle. The vehicle was later found “totaled” by the McHenry County Police Department and the driver, Scarpino, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and obstructing.