Here is a list of the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Sept, 13 – Sept. 18. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Jaclyn E Koenig, 26, of 700 block Faryl Ave., Delavan, has been charged with two counts of neglecting a child – specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age.

Joseph A Verdick, 39, of Delavan, has been charged with interference with firefighting – alarms/firefighters; and criminal damage to property. In a separate case a few days earlier in the month of September, he was charged two counts of felony bail jumping; and possession of methamphetamine.

Branden F Hapka, 37, of N6000 block Foster Rd., Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Steven E Vogel, 39, of 200 block N Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, has been charged with a threat to a law enforcement officer, repeater; obstructing an officer, repeater; two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping; criminal damage to property, domestic abuse assessments, repeater; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, repeater.

A dozen cities set youth curfews this year, even though they don't reduce crime A dozen cities set youth curfews this year, even though they don't reduce crime