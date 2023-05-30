Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from May 23 - May 29. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Lake Geneva man charged after being in possession of heroin at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center

Francis W. Smith, 42, of 900 block S Wells St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, repeater, second and subsequent offense; and two counts of felony bail jumping-repeater. On March 24, Geneva Police responded to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center where they spoke with medical staff and hospital security regarding a man complaining about having “worms” in his stomach. Hospital security then advised that the man, Smith, was changing and had a small plastic baggy of heroin fall out of his sock. An officer eventually made contact with the defendant who admitted to snorting heroin. Prior to the May 24 incident, the defendant was charged with his fifth OWI on May 19.

Elkhorn teen charged with possession of THC, intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance

Joseph M Devito, of Elkhorn, was charged with possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school. An officer from the Elkhorn Police Department received information that a student was selling drugs. According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was sharing his drug inventory list on Snapchat that he had for sale and would be able to deliver the drugs. Fifteen vape cartridges were found in the student’s vehicle at Elkhorn High School.

McHenry man charged after driving rental car without owner’s consent

Zackary M Bacci, 31, of 4400 block Shamrock Lane., McHenry, Ill., has been charged with driving or operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. A Walworth County deputy was dispatched to a residence in the Town of Lyons for a report of a possible stolen vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy spoke with a woman who was trying to get a car back to the residence, but Bacci, the defendant, wasn’t complying. The woman had a rental agreement from Enterprise putting her as the sole driver of the vehicle. The woman advised that she allowed the defendant to drive the vehicle for a brief time and bring it back, but he didn’t. When asked to bring it back, he said he wouldn’t, and if she called again, he would crash the rental car on purpose.

Whitewater man steals several items from a residence, gets caught the next day

Darwing J Mayorga Ortiz, 28, of 400 block W Center St., Whitewater, has been charged with burglary of a building or dwelling; two counts of misdemeanor theft and obstructing an officer. On May 12 in the City of Whitewater, officers spoke with two women whose residence was burglarized. Some of the items missing were Air Pods, two wallets with credit/debit cards, a gas card, keys. ID’s, a social security card, and a total of $300 between the two. An estimated $300 Hewlett Packard laptop, a blue and red Nintendo Switch with an estimated cost of $300.00. One of the women was notified by her bank that her card had been used for two Google app purchases. Later on May 13, a black laptop and two women’s wallets were found in a garbage tote, while the Nintendo Switch and Air Pods were found after using a tracking feature at the residence of the defendant.

Delavan man charged after having over 60 grams of drugs found in his storage unit

Alfonzo Anduaga-Colin, 26, of 2800 block Darlington St., Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine; possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols); and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search warrant of a unit the Four Seasons Storage Unit in the Town of Delavan on April 20, a unit owned by the defendant. During the search of the storage unit, the defendant was found to be in possession of 43.51 grams of suspected marijuana, over 17 grams of suspected cocaine, and two functioning digital scales.

