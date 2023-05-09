Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from May 2 - May 8. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Delavan man purposely crashes into another vehicle, leaves scene

Alejandro Serna, 30, of 100 block S Fifth St., Delavan, has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety; criminal damage to property; obstructing an officer; hit and run-attended vehicle; and disorderly conduct. On April 15, an officer from the City of Delavan Police Department responded to a car crash. A man advised the officer that he pulled over his vehicle and parked before Armando and Alejandro Serna, the defendant, struck him before flashing gang signs at him. The officer spoke with another individual who said that the jeep the Serna’s were driving made a U-turn and almost drove him off the road before watching the vehicle slam into a Chevy before fleeing the scene.

Lake Geneva man charged with possession of marijuana for the second time

Ernest F Green, 38, of W3000 block Woodland Drive, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols) – second and subsequent offense. Green, the defendant, was pulled over in the Town of Lyons for speeding on April 12. As the officer approached the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, which then was searched and found to be in possession of marajuana.

Beloit woman lies about her name to an officer, fails to provide consistent addresses

Makayla M Berg, 24, of 200 block St Lawrence, Beloit, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping-Rock County Case and obstructing an officer. An officer made contact with Berg, the defendant, initially identified herself by a different name. The defendant told the officer that she came from an apartment complex in the Town of Darien and that her mother lived there. The officer preceded to give her a ride to the apartments, but the defendant failed to provide consistent unit numbers. She finally chose a unit number where she claimed her mother was living, but the people living in that unit had no idea who Berg was and had no relation to her, despite her claims that she was her step-brother and step-brother.

Delavan man charged with several drug-related offenses, including having over 7,000 grams of marijuana

Reynaldo Miranda Jr., 47, of 200 block ½ E Walworth Ave., Delavan, has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; three counts of possession with intent to deliver Psilocin, Cocaine and THC-PTAC, as a party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park; maintaining a drug trafficking place-PTAC, as a party to a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia –PTAC, as a party to a crime. On March 31, the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the City of Delavan within 1,000 feet of Tower Park. Upon arrival, they made contact with Damien and Reynaldo Miranda Jr., the defendant. During the search warrant of the residence, they were found to be in possession of over 16 lbs. or 7,000 grams of marijuana, seven grams of Psilocin, four grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, as well as two firearms.

East Troy woman charged after physically harming a child

Christina M Forsyth, 42, of East Troy, has been charged with physical abuse of a child-intentionally cause bodily harm; strangulation and suffocation; disorderly conduct; and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. On April 15, East Troy police responded to a residence in the Village of East Troy for a report of a child stating that her mom was drunk and had just beaten her up. When an officer spoke with Forsyth, the defendant, she had a red mark on her head and had an odor of intoxicants. The defendant’s PBT result was a .202. The child had bloody scratches on her face and lip. The child stated that the defendant tried to grab her phone and began pulling her hair and kicking her while on top of her. When the child started fighting back, the defendant got mad and began to choke her, making it difficult to breathe, according to the criminal complaint.

Homeless Lake Geneva man violates bond, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana

Jeremiah J Morris, 42, of Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, repeater, second and subsequent offense; possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols) - second and subsequent offense, repeater; obstructing an officer; and four counts of felony bail jumping. Officers responded to a residence in the City of Elkhorn on April 27 for a welfare check. At the time of arrival, an officer made contact with Morris, the defendant, who originally lied about his name and said it was Jason. Morris had warrants out for his arrest. During the search of the residence, the defendant was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana, and what the defendant later admitted to being heroin.