Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from March 7 – March. 13. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Delavan man found to have drugs and money while at the Walworth County Jail, charged

Jeffery A Terrell, 45, of 100 block Elm St., Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, repeater, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail; possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols), repeater, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver/distribute controlled substance on or near a jail; and obstructing an officer, repeater. Walworth County Sherriff deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Darien on Feb. 28. Deputies made contact with the driver, Terrell, who they knew from prior contacts. During the stop, an odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched where the defendant was found to be in possession small clear crystal looking rocks that turned out to be methamphetamine and a lighter with burnt marijuana residue on it. He was taken to jail at which point he was found to have $4,150.00, 3.43 grams of THC and 6.77 grams of cocaine.

Whitewater man caught with 13.33 grams of contaminated cocaine (with fentanyl) and over $2,000 in cash

Gustavo Lopez Sandoval, 27, of 100 block W Center St., Whitewater, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and felony bail jumping. Officers were dispatched to a location for a report of two men in a hallway. One of the men, Lopez Sandoval, was searched and was in possession of cocaine, two cell phones and $2,313.00 in cash. The cocaine was tested and came back positive for fentanyl and weighed 13.33 grams.

Rochester woman charged with several drug offenses while sitting in a stolen vehicle

Christine Anne Baumeister, 34, of 100 block Musquequack Street, Rochester, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense; possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense; three counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies arrived at a motel in the Town of Bloomfield on Feb. 24 for a disorderly conduct complaint. Dispatch advised the man and woman had attempted to steal a truck from the motel. The jeep was located later in Lake Geneva at the Four Seasons Nature Preserve. Sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle was Baumeister, the defendant. The deputy noticed that her pupils were pin-point, eye lids were droopy and was speaking slowly. The defendant was asked where Jeremiah J. Morris was, the driver of the stolen vehicle, but the defendant denied having contact with him. During the search of the vehicle, a small paper bindle of heroin was found in the defendant’s backpack, a twisted bag of chore boy (filter to smoke crack cocaine), and two hard rocks of crack cocaine. The defendant admitted to purchasing the drugs in Milwaukee and said that was in the vehicle with Morris, but didn’t know where he was.

Madison man charged with 4th OWI in Elkhorn

William A Kraayvanger, 42, of 700 block Jupiter Dr., Madison, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense. On March 5 in the City of Elkhorn, Kraayvanger, the defendant, was pulled over at the 200 block of E Commerce Ct. shortly after 1 a.m. He has glassy eyes, bloodshot eyes, was slurring his speech and admitted to having some drinks. During the traffic stop, the defendant refused a sobriety test. He was previously convicted of the same crime three times in 2004.

Delavan man involved in domestic abuse incident, faces several charges

Dustin J Conrad, 39, of 700 block Phoenix St. Delavan, has been charged with felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments, repeater; strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments, repeater; false imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments, repeater; misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, repeater; misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, repeater. A woman walked into the City of Delavan Police Department on Feb. 25 to report a report a domestic abuse incident. That morning, Conrad, the defendant, had admitted using marijuana, cocaine, and alcohol. During that time at the same residence, the woman was sitting in a chair when the defendant grabbed her by the collar of her shirt and threw her down to the ground. The defendant then grabbed her hair, pulled her into the bedroom, shut the door and began choking her while threatening to kill her. A short time later, the defendant was located at the Super 8 Motel in the City of Delavan where he was arrested.

