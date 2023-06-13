Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from June 6 - June 12. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Palatine, Ill. man trespasses into a home, threatens police officer

Jason Lucas Haas, 20, of 400 block S Oak Street, Palatine, Ill., has been charged with threatening a law enforcement officer; resisting an officer; criminal trespass; and disorderly conduct. An officer from the Williams Bay Police Department responded to a residence in the Village of Williams Bay regarding an unwanted man on the couch in a homeowner’s living room. He came into the home uninvited through a backdoor that had a broken lock. While the defendant was sleeping on the couch with a blanket, the officer identified himself as police to in an effort to wake the defendant up, but he did not oblige. The officer grabbed onto the defendant’s wrists, but the defendant responded by kneeing the officer in the head. When an officer attempted to handcuff the man, Haas began to scream profanities while being escorted back to the squad car at which point he then banged his body against the car door. Once they arrived at the Walworth County Jail, the defendant became unresponsive, acted like dead weight, and threatened to bite the officer’s nose off.

Delavan man charged with felony domestic disorderly conduct

Robert J Hanna, 36, of 100 block S Fifth St., Delavan, has been charged with felony domestic disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. An officer from the City of Delavan Police Department arrived at residence on May 20 to find a woman who said her backdoor of her home had been broken into by Hanna, the defendant. According to the criminal complaint, the man jumped on top of her, grabbed her and pushed her face before leaving the residence. Later, the officer spoke with the defendant over the phone and admitted to making a bad decision and that he should have just stayed away. Hanna had previously called the woman 72 times combined from May 19-20.

Delavan man charged after having over 60 grams of drugs found in his storage unit

Alfonzo Anduaga-Colin, 26, of 2800 block Darlington St., Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine; possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols); and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search warrant of a unit the Four Seasons Storage Unit in the Town of Delavan on April 20, a unit owned by the defendant. During the search of the storage unit, the defendant was found to be in possession of 43.51 grams of suspected marijuana, over 17 grams of suspected cocaine, and two functioning digital scales.

Hebron, Ill. man charged with 4th OWI in Genoa City

Ruben O Toscano, 42, of 1000 block Heritage Ct., Hebron, Ill., has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense. In the early morning hours of May 6 in the Village of Genoa City, Toscano, the defendant, was pulled over after a report of an accident. Upon the deputy from the Walworth County’s Sherriff’s Office approached the vehicle, the defendant emitted an odor of intoxicants and admitted to drinking four Bud Light beers and operating his motor vehicle. He was previously convicted of the same violation in 2004, 2005 and 2006.

