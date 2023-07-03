Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from June 27 – July 3. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Whitewater man violates bail, allegedly drives on a revoked license

Antonio Jermaine Statam, 36, of 300 block N Tratt St., Whitewater, has been charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Whitewater police conducted a traffic stop on May 31 of the defendant, Statam, who at the time was on a probationary license and was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle that he did not have in the car. His license was revoked due to a previous OWI charge.

Lake Geneva man allegedly forges a signature on a check, charged with identity theft

Wayne M Rogers, 61, of 1790 Conant St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with identity theft-financial gain. According to the criminal complaint, the defendant forged a signature on a State Farm Insurance Check. The officer on scene from the Lake Geneva Police Department observed the forged check was for the amount of $5,231.87. There were two signatures on the back of the check, one of the defendant, and one from a woman, who said she didn’t sign the check, nor did she give the defendant permission to sign her name. The defendant initially denied forging the woman’s signature, but then said “maybe” he had done so.

Elkhorn man faces charges after alleged domestic abuse incident

Remedios Vargas Galarza, 42, of Elkhorn, has been charged with felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments; two counts of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments; and misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments. On June 10 in the Town of Lafayette, officers from the Walworth County Sherriff’s Office responded to a call for a man who allegedly jumped in front of a car. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy observed a man and a woman sitting on the side of the roadway. A deputy spoke with a woman who said that she couldn’t find her puppy at home and confronted the defendant about it. Galarza allegedly shoved the woman twice into the wall. Fearing for safety, the woman attempted to call the police, but the defendant grabbed the phone and threw it. The woman then ran down the driveway seeking help, but the defendant caught up to her and threw her to the ground. While on the ground, she said that the defendant pulled her hair in an attempt to get her back inside the home. The defendant had a PBT Test result of .131.

Elkhorn man arrested after allegedly being involved in a domestic abuse situation

Tommy A Laboy Rivera II, 51, of 800 block S Eastown Manor, Elkhorn, has been charged with felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. On May 26, an officer from the City of Elkhorn Police Department was dispatched to a residence for a family offense. According to the criminal complaint, the officer found a woman crying with blood on her hands. The defendant allegedly got home from work and became angry when no food was cooked for him and angry because of the way she was looking at him, at which point the defendant tried to slap her. She blocked his slap attempt and then he started to push her. When she attempted to call 911, the defendant pushed her down to the floor and threatened to break her phone. An officer spoke to the defendant over the phone and admitted to slapping the woman after feeling disrespected. The defendant said he would come to the police station, but didn’t show up. Later on June 15, after the defendant continued to not turn himself in, City of Delavan Police located Rivera II and arrested him.

Elkhorn man violates bail, faces charges after alleged domestic incident at U-Store in Delavan

Guy T Kujuawa, 39, of W6900 block Sugar Creek Rd., Elkhorn, has been charged with three counts of felony bail jumping; strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments; misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. On June 21 in the City of Delavan, officers were dispatched to U-Store, a storage rental facility in the City of Delavan for a report of a man and a woman fighting. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said that a man threw a woman to the ground and was kneeing her, kicking her, hitting her with a bat or tube, and chasing her. The woman told the officers that she and the defendant, Kujawa, began yelling at each other before threw a yellow tube or jack at her as well as a White Claw beverage. The defendant began chasing her and allegedly threw her to the ground and stomped on her right ankle and shoved her face into the side of the storage unit. The victim also advised that the defendant had pushed his forearm into her neck making, causing her to be unable to breathe. An officer observed all of her injuries including a cut on her left shin, a scratch under her right eye, a swollen middle finger, a swollen right ankle, scratch marks on her right leg, and bruises all over her legs, arms, and back.

Chicago woman charged with forging checks after allegedly attempting to use them in the City of Delavan

Takita L Brown, 24, of Chicago, Ill., has been charged with uttering a forgery – Boston Market Check and uttering a forgery – United Parcel Service Check. On June 26, City of Delavan police officers were dispatched to Check into Cash Store in the City of Delavan for a report of a woman trying to pass forged checks. According to the criminal complaint, officers made contact with a clerk who said a number a woman was using had been flagged for fraudulent checks by their stores in Racine and West Allis. The ID used by the defendant had the name “Mariah Johnson” on it as well as a picture of the defendant. One of the checks was to from Boston Market for the amount of $$1,743.08 and had the name “Moriah Johnson” signed on the back of it, however, above that name was a crossed out name that started with a “T” and ended with a last name that ended with the letter “N.” The other check from the United Parcel Service was issued for $747.07, but was not signed yet. The clerk also provided a photocopy of an Illinois license that received from another store with the name “Takita Brown,” the defendant. Later, the defendant claimed told the officers that she was given the fake ID and checks to go the store and cash them.”

