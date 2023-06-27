Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from June 20 - June 26. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

New Berlin man accused of leading officers on a high speed chase in East Troy

Cody James Robbins, 28, of 4400 block S 129th Street, New Berlin, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer; resisting an officer; and obstructing an officer. According to the criminal complaint, on June 11 in the Village of East Troy, an officer activated his police lights and siren and pursued Robbins, the defendant, for 21 miles with estimated speeds of 100 mph by the fleeing vehicle. The chase ended in the City of Delavan after the vehicle came to a stop. The defendant exited the vehicle and began walking around. He was told to get on the ground several times, but failed to comply. After several orders were given with no response from the defendant, an officer tased the man. Two open cans of Coors Light were found in Robbins’ vehicle.

Delavan man charged with three counts of domestic abuse related offenses

Jajuan T Winston, 30, of 400 block N Terrace St., Delavan, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments; misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. On June 26 in the City of Delavan, police responded to a report of a woman who said a man cut her, chocked her, and hit her in the head. Upon arrival, a woman rushed towards the squad car and told the officers that Winston, the defendant, choked her. According to the criminal complaint, when the victim originally tried to call police, the defendant jumped on her and began to choke her and make her not be able to breathe. The woman had a cut near her left eye, swelling on the left side of her face, a red mark on her neck, and rug burn on her left elbow and both knees. She said the defendant also punched her an unknown number of times. The defendant layer had a PBT test result of .209.

Whitewater man allegedly drives on a revoked license, violates bail

Antonio Jermaine Statam, 36, of 300 block N Tratt St., Whitewater, has been charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Whitwater police conducted a traffic stop on May 31 of the defendant, Statam, who at the time was on a probationary license and was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle that he did not have in the car. His license was revoked due to a previous OWI charge.

Lake Geneva man allegedly forges a signature on a check, charged with identity theft

Wayne M Rogers, 61, of 1790 Conant St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with identity theft-financial gain. According to the criminal complaint, the defendant forged a signature on a State Farm Insurance Check. The officer on scene from the Lake Geneva Police Department observed the forged check was for the amount of $5,231.87. There were two signatures on the back of the check, one of the defendant, and one from a woman, who said she didn’t sign the check, nor did she give the defendant to sign her name. The defendant initially denied forging the woman’s signature, but then said “maybe” he had done so.

