Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from June 13 - June 19. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Darien woman steals $902 worth of lottery tickets from Kwik Trip

Karly L Higgs, 31, of 300 block Sweet Rd., Darien, has been charged with felony retail theft. A Delavan Police Officer responded to Kwik Trip in the Village of Darien on May 30 for a report of a retail theft. According to the criminal complaint, the officer spoke with a loss prevention officer at the Kwik Trip who said an employee at the location, Higgs, the defendant, had taken $320 worth of lottery tickets on May 22, $160 worth of lottery tickets on May 23 and $124 worth of lottery tickets on May 24. The loss prevention officer said that the defendant also took $298 worth of lottery tickets on May 29. In total, the defendant stole about $902 worth of lottery tickets. In a written statement to the loss prevention officer, the defendant admitted to taking some lottery tickets while on her shift.

Lake Geneva woman strikes child with a coffee mug, charged

Holly L Kuhn, 39, of N2800 block Marshall Ln., Lake Geneva, has been charged with physical abuse of a child – intentionally cause bodily harm. Lake Geneva police were dispatched to a residence in the City of Lake Geneva on June 6 for a report of a family offense. According to the criminal complaint, dispatch notified the officers that the caller said she was hit by her mother. Upon arrival, they met with three young girls who were standing on the front porch visibly upset. During an earlier confrontation, the defendant had pulled her hair and hit her upside the head with a coffee mug. The daughter suffered a laceration to the inside corner of her right eye and a large bump above her right eye as a result of being hit in the head with a coffee mug. That mug was later found broken in the trash can in the garage.

Heavily inebriated Lake Geneva man eludes an officer in the Burger King drive-thru, charged

Jeffrey M Zukowski, 53, of 300 block Oakwood Lane, Lake Geneva, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer; second degree recklessly endangering safety; and resisting an officer. A deputy from the Lake Geneva Police Department was dispatched to Burger King on Wells Street in the City of Lake Geneva on May 12 for an intoxicated driver in the drive-thru. The detective approached the vehicle driven by Zukowski, the defendant, who had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech. The detective asked the defendant to exit the vehicle, but instead, the driver locked the vehicle, put it in drive and sped away. The detective then pursued the vehicle until the defendant arrived back at his residence where he began to follow the defendant into his garage. The defendant continued to ignore the commands and entered his residence. Zukowski continued to pull away and resist before finally being taken into custody. Later, the defendant had his blood drawn at Lakeland Medical Center showing a blood alcohol concentration of .246.

New Berlin man leads officers on a high speed chase in East Troy

Cody James Robbins, 28, of 4400 block S 129th Street, New Berlin, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer; resisting an officer; and obstructing an officer. On June 11 in the Village of East Troy, an officer activated his police lights and siren and pursued Robbins, the defendant, for 21 miles with estimated speeds of 100 mph by the fleeing vehicle. The chase ended in the City of Delavan after the vehicle came to a stop. The defendant exited the vehicle and began walking around. He was told to get on the ground several times, but failed to comply. After several orders were given with no response from the defendant, an officer tased the man. Two open cans of Coors Light were found in Robbins’ vehicle.

Delavan man charged with three counts of domestic abuse related offenses

Jajuan T Winston, 30, of 400 block N Terrace St., Delavan, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments; misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. On June 26 in the City of Delavan, police responded to a report of a woman who said a man cut her, chocked her, and hit her in the head. Upon arrival, a woman rushed towards the squad car and told the officers that Winston, the defendant, choked her. According to the criminal complaint, when the victim originally tried to call police, the defendant jumped on her and began to choke her and make her not be able to breathe. The woman had a cut near her left eye, swelling on the left side of her face, a red mark on her neck, and rug burn on her left elbow and both knees. She said the defendant also punched her an unknown number of times. The defendant layer had a PBT test result of .209.

Whitewater man drives on a revoked license, violates bail.

Antonio Jermaine Statam, 36, of 300 block N Tratt St., Whitewater, has been charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Whitewater police conducted a traffic stop on May 31 of the defendant, Statam, who at the time was on a probationary license and was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle that he did not have in the car. His license was revoked due to a previous OWI charge.

Lake Geneva man leads police on a chase spanning 5 blocks, rolling papers found in vehicle

Victor M Yepiz Jr, 22, of N2000 block County Road H., Lake Geneva, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer; and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. On June 10 in the City of Lake Geneva, the defendant led police on a chase that spanned five blocks until it came to an end at Hwy 20 and Hwy 12 due to a crash. Police searched the vehicle and found a marijuana grinder and rolling papers inside the glove box.

Hebron, Ill. man charged with 4th OWI in Genoa City

Ruben O Toscano, 42, of 1000 block Heritage Ct., Hebron, Ill., has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense. In the early morning hours of May 6 in the Village of Genoa City, Toscano, the defendant, was pulled over after a report of an accident. Upon the deputy from the Walworth County’s Sherriff’s Office approached the vehicle, the defendant emitted an odor of intoxicants and admitted to drinking four Bud Light beers and operating his motor vehicle. He was previously convicted of the same violation in 2004, 2005 and 2006.

Delavan man charged after having over 60 grams of drugs found in his storage unit

Alfonzo Anduaga-Colin, 26, of 2800 block Darlington St., Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine; possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols); and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search warrant of a unit the Four Seasons Storage Unit in the Town of Delavan on April 20, a unit owned by the defendant. During the search of the storage unit, the defendant was found to be in possession of 43.51 grams of suspected marijuana, over 17 grams of suspected cocaine, and two functioning digital scales.