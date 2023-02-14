Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Feb. 6 – Feb. 13 The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Lake Geneva man steals from elderly family member, uses over $22,000 of his moneyMartin M DePriest, 35, of 1000 block Bonnie Brae La., Lake Geneva, has been charged with theft-movable property and identity theft-financial gain. On March 30, 2022, there was a report of a theft complaint relating to DePriest, the defendant, who was stealing from a family member. It was advised that the defendant “conned” the elderly family member into putting his name on his bank account and giving him access. Later, the defendant was taken off the account after he was found to be stealing, but despite that, was able to continue to access the account. In total, the defendant stole $34,000 and used the money on gifts for his girlfriend and other items. DePriest also made bank transfers totaling $2,285.00 in 2020 and $2,198.00 in 2021 from the man’s bank account without his knowledge. DePriest had $2,306.00 in overdraft fees from 2020 through 2021 and used a total of $22,809.74 of his grandfather’s money. DePriest was previously convicted for misdemeanor theft for using a company credit card for unauthorized purchases.

Delavan man charged with drug and weapon offenses in the Town of RichmondJarred M Gepford, 34, of W7600 block Wisconsin PKWY, Delavan, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense; possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols), second and subsequent offense, carrying a concealed knife and carrying a concealed weapon. A traffic stop was conducted of Jarred Gepford, the defendant, for speeding in the Town of Richmond on Jan. 24. The defendant admitted that he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle, which he didn’t have. Later, a search was done of the vehicle where they found a large machete, a knife in the door, and a unlabeled prescription bottle containing marijuana. Gepford was also in possession of Suboxone in his right as well as Choreboy.

Jefferson man operates a motor vehicle while intoxicated in La Grange, causes injuryChristopher Jack Havill, 50, of 600 Fairway Cir, Jefferson, has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury-second and subsequent offense, and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury-second and subsequent offense. Back on Dec. 1, 2022, a deputy from the Walworth County Sherriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash in the Town of La Grange. When the deputy arrived, there was a white Ford Taurus in a southbound lane at US HWY 12 and Bay Pt. Dr. facing east, while a blue jeep rolled over on its drivers side. Two elderly people in the Ford Taurus complained of chest/rib pain and dizziness. The deputy then approached the driver of the blue jeep, Havill, the defendant, had a strong odor of intoxicants and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. When asked if he had anything to drink, Havill admitted to having a whiskey and a water earlier. It later showed that the defendant had 0.092 g/100mL of ethanol in his blood. Havill was previously convicted of the same offense in 2003.