Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Feb. 14 – Feb. 20. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Barrington, Ill. man charged with 5th or 6th OWI in Delavan on Jan. 27

Matthew R Weidner, 33, of Barrington, Ill., has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth or sixth offense. On Jan. 27 in the Town of Delavan, the defendant had been in an accident. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the defendant to have glassy eyes, emitting an odor of intoxicants, slurred speech and was unable to keep his balance. At the time of his arrest, the defendant also refused a breathalyzer test, which also counts as prior violations. The defendant was previously convicted of the same offense twice in 2019, once in 2012 and 2013.

Walworth County Jail inmate charged after spitting on a member of the correctional staff

Nihthanyl J Delaney, 20, of 900 E Milwaukee St., Whitewater, has been charged with battery by prisoners. On Nov. 24, 2022, a deputy was dispatched the Walworth County Jail in Elkhorn for an inmate who spit at a member of the correctional staff. When the deputy arrived, he met with a correctional officer who said Delaney, the defendant, had spat on him. The officer stated that the inmate was attempting to harm himself, causing the officer to go into a medical cell in an effort to stop the inmate from harming himself. When the officer to ready to walk out of the cell, the defendant spit on the right side of face and shoulder and used a racial epithet.

30-year-old Delavan man charged with 6th OWI, 3 in 2022

Daniel R Zielinksi, 30, of W8600 block Hy A, Delavan, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-sixth offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration-sixth offense, and violating a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device. On Dec. 27 in the City of Elkhorn, a deputy with the Walworth County Sherriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle driven by Zielinski, the defendant. Zielinski emitted a odor of intoxicants, had glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. The defendant’s blood alcohol contest (BAC) result showed a .203. According to a court order, he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle as far as back as 2014. He was previously convicted of the same crime in 2013, 2014 and three times in 2022.

Lake Geneva man charged after throwing a brick through a window of his ex-girlfriend’s home

Michael R. Benedict, 32, of N3200 block Narcissius Rd., Lake Geneva, has been charged with felony bail jumping –Walworth County Case and felony bail jumping – Racine County Case, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the City of Elkhorn on Dec. 8, 2022 after being advised that someone had thrown a brick through an apartment window. The man who threw the brick, Benedict, was an ex-boyfriend of someone in the residence. The defendant came to the window and began knocking on it, and once the woman told the man to go away, the window had been shattered.

Delavan woman charged with felony bail jumping, possession of THC during a traffic stop

Kristi M. Palms Singh, 31, of 100 block S. Sixth St., Delavan, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols) – second and subsequent offense. On Jan. 15 in the City of Delavan, an officer from the Delavan Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a 1994 Gold Honda Sedan for traveling 41 mph in a 25 mph zone. When the officer began to speak the driver, Singh, she could smell weed coming from the vehicle that was ultimately found in a marijuana cigar, which she admitted to having in the car.

Janesville man charged with possession of methamphetamine

Thomas R Stapleton, 30, of 200 block S Jackson St., Janesville, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine-second and subsequent offense. On Feb. 13 in the City of Whitewater, officers responded to a report of a man yelling in the middle of an intersection. Stapleton, the defendant, was found to have a broken glass pipe in a vehicle and a Ziploc bag on the ground next to Stapleton with a small amount of white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Homeless man found to be in possession of narcotic drugs at the time he got to jail

Juan T Huerta, 26, homeless, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Officers responded to Mercy Walworth County Medical Center in the Town of Geneva for a man lying on the ground and asking to be taken to jail. The medical staff also advised that the defendant had a 0.15 BAC. The defendant admitted to drinking and smoking pot earlier in the day. Huerta was taken to jail at which point officers found him to be in possession of Suboxone strips that he acknowledged he didn’t have a prescription.