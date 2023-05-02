Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from April 25 - May 1. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Genoa City man charged after driving a vehicle into a house, spitting on an officer

Ron E. Didriksen, 19, of W1000 Aralia Rd., Genoa City, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety; throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker; and obstructing an officer. Bloomfield Police officers responded to a residence in the Village of Bloomfield on April 8 for a report of a vehicle crashing into a house. An officer observed a residence with significant damage. There was a vehicle located near the residence with Didriksen, the defendant, sitting in the driver’s seat. According to the complaint, the defendant was attempting to push past citizens who tackled him to the ground. Several of those citizens noted that the defendant was driving at an excessive rate of speed while rounding curves before crashing into the residence. Nobody was injured in the crash. When the officer approached the defendant, he had a strong odor of intoxicants, had glassy and bloodshot eyes, and his speech was lethargic. While in the back of the back of the squad car, the defendant urinated. Once they arrived at the jail, he refused to get out of the squad car and had to physically be dragged out. In an attempt to buckle the defendant in the backseat to take the defendant to Lakeland Medical Center for a legal blood draw after refusing sobriety tests, he spit in the face of the deputy.

Darien man charged after attempting to flee, in possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob A Raglin, 37, of 20 block First St., Darien, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 19, officers were dispatched to a residence in the village of Darien for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, a man, Raglin, the defendant, ran out the back. The defendant acquired a bicycle in his attempt to flee, but officers caught him and he was taken into custody while in possession of a smoking pipe.

Lake Geneva woman charged after hitting her partner, causing a raucous at the hospital

Kelsey R Blackshaw, 34, of 600 block Walworth St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments; and disorderly conduct. On April 21, a Lake Geneva police officer made contact with a woman at a residence in the City of Lake Geneva who was bleeding from her eye. The injured woman said that Blackshaw, the defendant, had hit her in the eye, which made her unable to see. The woman was treated for an “open globe injury” and a laceration to her cornea that required surgery to close to the wound. Later, an officer made contact with the defendant, Blackshaw, who said the argument began when they were drinking, but couldn’t remember what they were arguing about. The defendant was arrested and was transferred to Lakeland Medical Center for a jail clearance, where she continued to yell, scream, and kicked the doors of the squad car. At the hospital, the defendant attempted to escape twice by running towards a stairwell and the exit doors.

Elkhorn woman charged after being in possession of 3 unopened packages of Suboxone, a Schedule II narcotic drug

Jamie M Grosse, 49, of 100 block S Lincoln St., Elkhorn, has been charged with felony bail jumping and possession of narcotic drugs. Delavan police conducted a traffic stop on April 22 just after midnight in the City of Delavan after finding the car’s registration was expired. When officers ran the driver’s information, Grosse, she was found to have a warrant for child support contempt of court in another county. A search was done of the vehicle, where the defendant was found to be in possession of three unopened packages of Suboxone, a Schedule II narcotic.

Lake Geneva man charged after resisting officers and threatening them

Conor C Schultz, 26, of 600 block Haskins St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with threatening a law enforcement officer; resisting an officer; and disorderly conduct. The defendant, Schultz, was kicked out of the Hogs and Kisses by a bouncer in the City of Lake Geneva on April 7 for being “extremely intoxicated.” An officer made contact with the defendant, but Schultz initially refused to identify himself. The defendant then attempted to square up with the officers, but was subdued up against a wall where he continued to try and pull away. While being transported to Mercy Hospital, Schultz forcibly head-butted the cage in the squad car and threatened to kill the officer.

Lake Geneva man charged with substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments after incident on April 23

Jose Arreola-Reyes, 31, of 800 block Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments, repeater. Lake Geneva Police responded to a report of two people fighting in the hallway of an apartment complex on April 23. When an officer entered the apartment complex, Arreola-Reyes, the defendant, was scrubbing the carpet in an attempt to clean up blood stains with bleach. The defendant then ran out of the building, but didn’t make it far as he was quickly apprehended after a physical struggle. An officer met with a woman who had a large amount of blood on her head and face after being struck six times by the defendant. She was taken to the hospital where she had to have a cut on her head stapled shut. She also had extensive swelling and bruising above her left eye.

Lake Geneva woman charged with several drug-related offenses after being found in a hotel room in Elkhorn

Lisa M Anderson, 40, of 1200 block Madison St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, second and subsequent offense; possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense; possession of methamphetamine; neglecting a child; possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense; possession of a controlled substance, second and subsequent offense. Upon arrival to the Holiday Inn in the City of Elkhorn, they made contact with Anderson, the defendant, who was staying in one of the rooms with her young daughter. Throughout the search of the room, several items were found including a glass pipe containing methamphetamine; an Acetaminophen-Hydrocodone pill, a Schedule II narcotic; MDMA; and 0.4 grams of cocaine.