Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from April 18– April 24. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Genoa City man charged with several drug related offenses

Joshua J Smejkal, 35, of W 1200 N Lake Shore Dr., Genoa City, has been charged with two counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine-use of a dangerous weapon, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Controlled purchases initiated by the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit using a confidential informant to purchase cocaine from Smejkal, the defendant. On March 14, the confidential informant was provided pre-recorded U.S. currency to buy 3.34 grams of cocaine at the Pell Lake Inn in the Town of Bloomfield and 3.09 grams on March 29 from the defendant at the same location. Law enforcement executed a search warrant of his residence on April 5 in the Town of Bloomfield, where they found over three firearms, 40 grams of cocaine, less than seven grams of marijuana, a digital scale, foil squares, and corner baggies used for packaging cocaine.

Delavan man charged after large amount of drugs, over $17,000 in U.S. currency at his residence

Damian R Miranda, 24, of 500 Block Lawson School Road, Delavan, has been charged with three separate counts of possession with intent to deliver psilocin, cocaine, tetrahydrocannabinols – PTAC, as a party to a crime; possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, use of a dangerous weapon, second and subsequent offense; and maintaining a drug trafficking place – PTAC, second and subsequent offense. Deputies from the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search warrant in the City of Delavan within 1,000 feet of Tower Park. Upon searching the residence, they found over 16 lbs., or 7,000 grams of marijuana, seven grams of Psilocin mushrooms, over four grams of cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia, $17,510 in U.S. Currency and two firearms.

Kenosha man flees from officers in Delavan, later found hidden in a pine tree

Christopher S Ogelsby, 51, of 5400 block 40th Ave., Kenosha, has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to elude an officer, and obstructing an officer. Police officers from the City of Delavan Police Department were dispatched to Fleet Farm in the City of Delavan on April 11 for a reported retail theft in progress. The subjects were approached by police while in the drive thru at Burger King. The driver of the vehicle, Ogelsby, the defendant, put the car in reverse and fled into a grassy field. He continued to flee through the grassy field and wound up on E. Geneva Street before entering onto I43, where he began driving at 110 mph and weaving through traffic. Later, after blowing a tire near Southbound I43 near Old 89, Ogelsby continued to flee on foot and was eventually found hiding in a pine tree at a nearby residence.

Delavan man charged with battery, disorderly conduct after an argument

Justin W Wilkins, 31, of 400 block N Terrace Rd., Delavan, has been charged with felony bail jumping, domestic abuse assessments; misdemeanor battery; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. City of Delavan spoke with a woman on April 8 who said a man, Wilkins, beat her up and ran away. According to the complaint, the two had been drinking and began arguing. The defendant tried to take her apartment key out of her purse, but the woman tried to take her purse back, which resulted in the man shoving her into a shelving unit. When the woman tried to grab her phone and call police, the defendant told her not to and took it from her. Wilkins was arrested on April 12.

One of 4 men charged in connection with attempted ATM robbery in Darien

Luis Raul Rivera Tellado, 23, has been charged with attempted theft-movable property-PTAC, as a party to a crime; criminal damage to an ATM/other machines-PTAC, as a party to a crime; operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-PTAC, as a party to a crime; obstructing an officer. City of Delavan police responded to the First National Bank in the Village of Darien on April 16 for an alarm. Upon arrival, cops observed a stolen 2020 Ford F150 pickup truck that had chains hooked up to the ATM along with four men who were wearing ski masks. When the suspects saw the deputy, they began to flee on foot, with only one of the men, Tellado, the defendant, being caught at that time. The truck was searched and it was found to have two crowbars, a large hand-held saw, and a black back backpack with a hammer and a roll of twine and pry tools inside. The total loss of the ATM was more than $20,000, according to the key holder at the bank.