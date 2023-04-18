Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from April 11– April 17. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Greendale woman charged with several drug related offenses in the Town of Lafayette

Lisa J Pipp, 40, of 5900 block Sugarbrush Ln., Greendale, has been charged with felony bail jumping-no new crime violation; felony bail jumping-no drugs violation; possession of methamphetamine; obstructing an officer; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 30, deputies from the Walworth County Sherriff’s Office were dispatched to the Lafayette Fuel Plaza in the Town of Lafayette for a welfare check on a subject. Upon arrival, they made contact with a man, Walter Zweck, who provided a fake name and was detained. A deputy then spoke with the defendant, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with a pillow over her face. During the search of the vehicle, deputies located a THC vape pen. In the screw off compartment of the vape, methamphetamine was found inside. A deputy then folded down a chair and detected a strong odor of marijuana. In the trunk, a glass pipe was found that’s commonly used to smoke weed as well as a rubber tourniquet and a syringe.

Fort Atkinson woman charged with felony bail jumping and resisting an officer in the Town of Whitewater

Morgan K Leeder, 32, of W5500 block Smiley Ln., Fort Atkinson, has been charged with felony bail jumping and resisting an officer. Back on Feb. 4 in the Town of Whitewater, a traffic stop was conducted of Leeder, the defendant. During the stop, the deputy observed an open intoxicant in the cup holder of the vehicle while the defendant was slurring her speech. When the defendant was instructed to exit the vehicle, she leaned away and ignored the request by the deputy. She then displayed resistive tension during the deputy’s struggle to get her out the vehicle and handcuff her. Later, during a blood draw at the Lakeland Medical Center, the defendant indicated that she consumed several alcoholic beverages and was shown to have 0.152 g/100 mg of Ethanol in her system.

Whitewater woman charged with 4th OWI

Stephanie J Beckner, 36, of W1000 block White Oak Drive, Whitewater, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence –fourth offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration –fourth offense, with a minor child in the vehicle. On April 10 in the Village of East Troy, the defendant was pulled over for passing in a no passing zone. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Beckner had glassy eyes, bloodshot eyes and emitted an odor of intoxicants. The defendant’s blood alcohol level (BAC) registered a .15. She was previously convicted of the same crime in 2008l, 2009 and 2013.

Sting operation leads to arrest of Illinois man in an attempt to meet up with underage girl in the Town of Geneva

Theodoros K Gesoulis, 37, of 8000 block N Milwaukee Ave., Niles, Ill., has been charged with the use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, trafficking a child, child enticement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), and possession of drug paraphernalia. A Town of Geneva Police Officer, posing as a young single female in Lake Geneva, was sent a message through Facebook Messenger by Gesoulis, the defendant. He asked for photos of the underage 14-year-old girl and called the girl in the picture that was sent by the officer “beautiful” and offered the purported child $100 to “hang out” with him. On April 2, they agreed to meet up. The officer, posing as the young girl, observed a vehicle matching the description provided by Gesoulis at the pre-arranged location in the Town of Geneva. His car was then searched and was found to have a THC vape device, suspected marijuana, rolling papers, an unopened box of condoms and methamphetamine.