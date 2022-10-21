Walworth County Sheriff’s Office responds to disturbance in Darien

Deputies with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday, Oct. 20, to a report of a disturbance in the Town of Darien.

The caller reported a relative was having a mental breakdown, exhibiting strange behavior, and was potentially suicidal.

“This situation was resolved without any injury to citizens or deputies due to the continued training deputies receive for dealing with individuals who may be emotionally disturbed,” the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release issued on Friday, Oct. 21.

The call came in at approximately 11:56 a.m. for a report in the 9500 block of Christie Road in the Town of Darien.

Upon the arrival of the first deputies on the scene, they could hear shouting from the residence's interior. Initial contact resulted in a female subject cooperating with deputies and exiting the residence. A male subject retreated further into the home.

The female homeowner told deputies she was concerned for her son's safety, who was the other occupant of the home. The mother reported her son being suicidal, and she confirmed he was possibly in possession of a large filet knife.

Deputies attempted verbal contact with the male occupant and received no response. The home was cautiously searched, and the male subject was located. The subject was unconscious in the upstairs hallway. The male subject cooperated with deputies and it was determined he was in need of immediate medical care. The Darien Fire Department and Shared Paramedics responded to the residence for treatment and transportation of the subject to an area hospital at 1:48 pm.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Darien Fire Department, Shared Paramedics and the Walworth County Health and Human Services Community Crisis Liaison assigned to the Sheriff's Office.