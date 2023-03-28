Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from March 21 – March. 27. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Beloit man steals over $600 worth of items from Lowe’s in Delavan, taken into custody 9 days later

Cory Bendorf Sasseen, 32, of 200 block W Grand Ave., Beloit, has been charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater. Officers were dispatched to Lowe’s in the City of Delavan for a reported retail theft on March 1. Video surveillance showed that the defendant arrived at the store around 12:33 p.m. He walked around the store, placed several items in his cart, none of which he paid for. The items included a seven Piece Standard SAE and Metric Combination 1/2 in Drill, 262 Piece Standard SAE and Metric Combination Polished; a CM 5PC Jumbo MM; a CM 9PC IMP .3/8 In SAE DEEP; and a Craftsman 32 Piece Set Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination totaling $623.90. On March 10, Beloit officers transported the defendant to Kwik Trip in the Village of Darien where he was taken into custody.

Delavan man violates bond, kicks in door and shoves woman

David N Soukup, 36, of 100 block Franklin St., Delavan, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse assessments; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. Officers responded to an apartment in the City of Delavan on March 9 for a man who kicked the door in and was “causing issues.” Upon arrival, they made contact with a woman who said they got into an argument over a search warrant that was conducted at the defendant’s residence. The defendant, Soukup, had a key and garage door opener that he refused to give back to the woman. Later, he forced his way inside the apartment and caused damage to the inside of the front door. He then tried to gain entry upstairs and pushed the woman out of the way. The defendant was previously released on bond back on Jan. 30.

Whitewater man steals XBOX from an apartment, faces burglary charge after lengthy process

Owen W Peroutka Kress, 27, of 100 block N Fremont St., Whitewater, has been charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. On April 29, 2022, Whitewater police were dispatched to an apartment in the City of Whitewater for a burglary complaint. The resident said he heard his door slam while he was sleeping. When he woke up, he noticed his Microsoft Xbox Series S was missing. Security footage at the apartment complex showed a man wearing orange shorts, a dark colored baseball hat, a black shirt, and a tan jacket enter the apartment. On Nov. 3, 2022, an officer conducted an internet search to determine the IP address where the XBOX was logging in from. The officer completed a subpoena for records at Charter Communications for all account holder information of the IP address. On Feb. 23, 2023, the officer received the subpoena results from Charter Communications that listed Owen W Peroutka Kress, the defendant, with the IP address. A search warrant was done three days later at the defendant’s apartment where the found the XBOX in the living room, a driver’s license belonging to Peroutka-Kress and the tan jacket seen in the security footage.

East Troy man charged after being in possession of methamphetamine

Tom C. Dowdy, 37, of 1900 block E Division St., East Troy, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, repeater. Officers were dispatched to a residence on March 19 in the City of Delavan for a main trying to gain entry. While en route, officers were told that a man was inside a garage and wearing a white camouflage jacket. Upon arrival, they met the Dowdy, the defendant, who was inside the garage. At the time, the defendant had an active warrant out for his arrest. After being placed in handcuffs, the defendant was searched and was in possession of a small plastic baggie with rock substances (methamphetamine).

Elkhorn man violates bond, charged after carrying a concealed weapon

Ethan D Ehrhardt, 24, of N6000 block Foster Road, Elkhorn, has been charged with three counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; carrying a concealed knife, repeater, and carrying a concealed weapon, repeater. Elkhorn police received reports of a man doing shots at the Elkhorn Saloon on March 19. Upon arrival, they met the Ehrhardt, the defendant, who was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle. When asked if he had any weapons or firearms on him, he said he may have a knife, which turned out to be a white and orange butterfly knife in his right front pocket.

