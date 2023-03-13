Whitewater, WI – March 13, 2023 – The following information was released by the Whitewater Police Department to inform the public of the status of this ongoing investigation. The deceased newborn found on March 4, 2023 is an unidentified boy. The newborn was located in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and wearing no additional clothing.

It is believed that the newborn was placed in the field less than 48 hours before he was located. The Police Department is seeking any information related to the circumstances of the newborn’s death, and any information that would help to identify the mother or father.

The Police Department is urging community members with any information to contact 262-473-0555 option #4, or contact our Detective Bureau directly at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Justin Brock) and aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Anthony Heilberger). Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.