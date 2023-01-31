Milwaukee man charged with several offenses in Delavan, including possession of a firearm by a felon and more from this week's criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Jan. 25 – Jan. 30. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Neenah man violates bond by operating a motor vehicle without a valid ID and no side mirrors

Emmanuel O Grant, 34, of 1500 block Collins St., Neenah, has been charged with felony bail jumping-Walworth County Case and felony bail jumping-Kenosha County Case. On Jan. 16, a deputy was monitoring traffic on Main Street and Clark Street in the Village of East Troy when he observed a vehicle traveling with no side mirrors. The driver of the vehicle, Grant, the defendant, was out on bond that stated he could not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license stemming from a felony offense back in Feb. 2022 in Walworth County and a felony offense in Kenosha County from Nov. 2022.

Milwaukee man charged after a handgun, marijuana and cocaine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in the City of Delavan

Dujuane T Williams, 47, of 2900 block N Pierce St., Milwaukee, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine-second and subsequent offense, and possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) – second and subsequent offense. On Jan. 7, Williams, the defendant, was pulled over in the City of Delavan. When speaking with Williams, the Delavan police officer could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana, which was stored in the center console. Upon searching the vehicle, seven grams of THC were found in the center console, cocaine was found in the sunglasses holder, and a Springfield XD 9 mm handgun was found in the glovebox.

Walworth County Jail inmate spits in the face of a correctional officer

Nithanyl J Delaney, 20, of 900 block E Milwaukee St., Whitewater, has been charged with assault by prisoners. On Nov. 27, 2022, a correctional officer in the Walworth County Jail was advised the Delaney, the defendant, was actively tying clothes around his neck. At that point, the defendant was placed in a restraint chair without incident. A short time later, Delaney began to try and get out of the restraint chair and threatened to spit at the officers who were trying to subdue him. The struggle continued for a bit longer and the defendant spit directly in the face of an officer.

Darien man charged with his fourth OWI in the City of Lake Geneva back in May 2022

Ethan R Kruizenga, 34, of N2000 block Wise Rd., Darien, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration-fourth offense. In May 2022 in the City of Lake Geneva at the 700 block of Williams St., the defendant was pulled over in his vehicle for driving while his license was suspended. When approached by an officer, the defendant had glassy/bloodshot eyes, emitted an odor of intoxicants, slurred speech and was unable to keep his balance. When going through testing, Kruizenga’s blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.164. He was previously convicted of the same offense in 2014, 2021 and 2022.

East Troy man drives drunk in the Village of East Troy, charged with fourth OWI

Gary Avery Iverson, 42, of N9000 block Pine Ave., East Troy, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-fourth offense and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration-fourth offense. On May 14, 2022 in the Village of East Troy, a deputy pulled over the defendant after it appeared he was involved in an accident. When talking with the deputy, Iverson had slurred speech, was unable to keep his balance, emitted an odor of intoxicants, as well as bloodshot and glassy eyes. Later, he blew a BAC of 0.142 at the time of his arrest. His previous convictions of the same offense date back to 2002, 2004 and 2014.

Janesville man gets busted for 7th OWI in Sugar Creek

Monte D Dozier, 41, of 400 block S Academy Dr., Janesville, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-seventh offense, operate a motor vehicle while revoked-second offense, and violating a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, extend order for ignition interlock device. On Jan. 21 in the Town of Sugar Creek, Dozier, the defendant, crossed over the center line, weaved within the lane and was involved in an accident. Upon being approached by a deputy from the Walworth County Sheriff’s office, Dozier emitted an odor of intoxicants, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and was slurring his speech. His preliminary breath test result was a .188. The defendant was previously convicted of the same offense in 2006, three times in 2009, 2017 and 2018.

