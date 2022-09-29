Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling.
Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
Village of Bloomfield police were dispatched on Aug. 1 to the residence on Hemlock Road where they spoke with a woman who said Kummerow Jr. had barricaded himself inside and refused to leave. An officer contacted the owner of the residence who said the defendant had been doing some remodeling on the home, but wasn’t permitted to live there. The defendant, however, stated that he had been living there for about two months.
Kummerow Jr. said that he hadn’t been paid, so he wasn’t going to leave. But the defendant didn’t have proof of residence and was ordered to leave or be arrested for trespassing.
On the very next day, Aug. 2, police were dispatched back to the home for a drug investigation. The home was up for sale, and as realtors were there on behalf of the owner to clean inside before it to be sold, they located a marijuana grow room behind a barricaded door in the kitchen.
Inside the room, they found two large six-foot marijuana grow tents. A search was done of the home that focused on the grow room located near the kitchen and a bedroom located near the living room.
Only one of the two tents appeared to be growing marijuana plants. There were grow lights, fans, timers, extension cords, several empty water bottles, fertilizers, paraphernalia and other items that one would need to grow marijuana.
Inside the bedroom, officers’ located two Samsung Smartphones, several glass smoking pipes, a Springfield Armory XD3 4.5MM pistol in a cloth case found under a metal cart, and a backpack. The backpack contained another glass-smoking pipe, a Samsung Smartphone box, paperwork and a bong/rig piece with unknown residue and marijuana shake.
On Aug. 4, Kummerow Jr. stated that he had proof he was allowed to live at the residence and would come to the police department to prove his residency there, but never showed up. The officer attempted to connect with the defendant by phone, but the phone number no longer worked.
