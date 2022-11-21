Man leads police on a chase in Walworth County, ends up in a ditch and more from this week's weekly criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Nov. 15–Nov. 21. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Chase ends in crash, charges

Nicholas G Blando, 43, of 3806 S 19th St,. Milwaukee, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer. A Delavan police officer was on traffic duty on Nov. 14, when he attempted to pull over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle, Blando, failed to stop and keep going. He continued to drive away with damaged passenger side tires. The chase went on for 9.53 miles in Walworth County at a rate of speed between 50-70 mph. The chase came to an end at State Road 11/14 Thrasher Rd. after the defendant lost control of his vehicle and spun into a ditch.

Man trespasses into his ex’s home, attacks man inside

Jonathan Z Warner, 31, of 5924 Cobblestone Trl., McHenry, Ill., has been charged with felony bail jumping, criminal trespassing, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. On. Oct. 18 in Genoa City, officers were dispatched a residence for a 911 hang-up. At the time of the phone call, the caller sounded like they were in distress and stated that her ex was going through her vehicle. A friend was at the residence helping with a plumbing issue, but Warner, the defendant, entered the residence and attacked the man. The man suffered swelling of his left cheek and forehead from the attack.

Elkhorn man charged with 4th OWI

Bradley J Obermeyer, 51, of 11 E Jefferson St., Elkhorn, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense. Obermeyer was operating a vehicle on Nov. 10 in the Village of East Troy and was pulled over going 38 mph in a 25 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the defendant emitted an odor of intoxicants and had bloodshot and glassy eyes. He refused to take a sobriety test and was arrested. He previously was charged for the same crime in 1993, 2005 and 2016.

Delavan woman had 5.1 grams of weed in her car

Kristi M Palms Singh, 31, of 122 S Sixth St., Delavan, has been charged with possession of tetrahydrocannabinols-second and subsequent offense. The defendant was pulled over in the Town of Lafayette on Oct. 23 with marijuana in her car. She pulled out a baggie from the center console that had 5.1 grams of weed inside of it. She was charged with her first possession of THC in 2015.