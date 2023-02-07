Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Jan. 31 – Feb. 6. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Elkhorn man charged with possession of methamphetamine, stealing knives from the Delavan Fleet Farm on Jan. 26

Jamie M. Grosse, 49, of 100 block S Lincoln St., Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor retail theft and carrying a concealed knife. On Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to Fleet Farm in the City of Delavan for a report of knives being stolen. Grosse was seen shopping around the store for some time before paying for a pair of shoes and exiting the store where other officers approached him. The defendant was found to be in possession of two knives from the store without paying for them. He was also found to be in possession of crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Grosse was then transported to the Walworth County Jail where another knife was found in his waistband.

Delavan man charged with several related drug offenses after incident Oct. 30, 2022 in the Town of Geneva

Jacob L. West, 24, of 200 block South Wright St., Delavan, has been charged with possession to deliver methamphetamine-second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver cocaine-second and subsequent offense, and possession with intent to deliver narcotics-second and subsequent offense, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia-second and subsequent offense. He was also charged with identity theft-avoidance, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols-second and subsequent offense and obstructing an officer. On Oct. 30, 2022, the defendant was pulled over in the Town of Geneva for having his license revoked due to a prior OWI and the vehicle had no front license plate. When the deputy made contact with the defendant, he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched where a deputy found a variety of items glass pipe, a full-sized machete as well as two functional digital scales that showed West to be in possession of 0.79 grams of THC, 0.52 grams of crack cocaine, four eight-milligram strips of Suboxone and 2.39 grams of methamphetamine.

Lake Geneva woman faced with several charges after domestic abuse related incident and kicking a cop

Kate E. Voss, 33, of N2300 block Knollwood Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with felony bail jumping-domestic abuse assessments, felony bail jumping-alcohol violation, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse assessments and disorderly conduct-actions towards/with officers. A detective from the Town of Linn Police Department was dispatched to a residence relating to a family offense. Upon arrival, he noticed several items in between the living room and the kitchen including a broken glass bowl on the kitchen counter. Voss, the defendant, was upstairs in the residence when the detectives arrived. Another person in the home said that she came downstairs at one point screaming and calling him names. She then proceeded to throw a battery charger at the man and fruit from a glass bowl at his head. When a detective finally made contact with Voss, there was a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from her and was seen to have glassy/bloodshot eyes. When she was placed under arrest, she began screaming profanities and grabbed one of the officers thumbs and said ‘I’m gonna break this guy’s thumb.’ After the detective released from her hand, Voss reached for his Taser and forcibly pulled on it. She also threatened to kill him and kicked him before reaching the squad car.

Elkhorn man steals from Walmart in Lake Geneva, arrested in the parking lot

Keith E Acker, 47, of 20 block S Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, has been charged with felony bail jumping-delivery of methamphetamine on March 17, 2022, felony bail jumping-delivery of methamphetamine on April 26, 2022, felony bail jumping-delivery of methamphetamine on April 29, 2022, and misdemeanor retail theft. An officer was dispatched to Walmart in the City of Lake Geneva on Jan. 20 for a reported retail theft. The officer was advised that a man (Acker) was concealing stolen merchandise in his clothing and walked out of the store. Once the defendant got outside, he handed the merchandise totaling $80.95 to a woman and fled on foot. The officer met the defendant outside in the parking lot and placed him under arrest at which point Acker stated he would work with them ‘on other cases’ if he could.